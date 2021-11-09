CarWale
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be offered in four variants

    - The company claims that the model has a class-leading fuel economy of 26.68kmpl

    Ahead of its price announcement tomorrow, the variant-wise features of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio have been leaked on the web. The all-new generation of the hatchback will be available in four variants that include LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Customers will be able to choose from six colours including Speedy Blue, Fire Red, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown, and Arctic White.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Front View

    The base LXi variant of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will receives features such as engine idle start-stop, gear shift indicator (MT only), front seat back pocket, six bottle holders, new grille with chrome accents, front and rear integrated head rests, manual AC, power steering, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, seat-belt reminder, front seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, body coloured bumpers, reverse parking sensors, and a speed alert system.

    The VXi and VXi AGS variants of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will come equipped with hill hold assist, body coloured ORVMs and door handles, full wheel covers, day-night IRVM, 60:40 rear split seat, rear parcel tray, central locking, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, speed-sensing auto door lock, impact-sensing auto door unlock, gear position indicator (AGS only), and outside air temperature (AGS only).

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Front View

    The ZXi and ZXi AGS variants of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get a SmartPlay dock with USB, Aux-IN, FM, and Bluetooth connectivity, four speakers, keyless entry, security system, steering-mounted audio controls, ORVMs with turn indicators, tilt-adjustable steering, rear defogger, as well as rear windshield wiper and washer. Feature highlights of the ZXi+ and ZXi+ AGS variants will include electrically-foldable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, 15-inch black alloy wheels, engine start-stop button, driver-side door request sensor, front fog lights, SmartPlay Studio system with smartphone navigation, and height-adjustable driver seat.

    Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to be powered by a new 1.0-litre engine under the K-Series family. The specifications and the fuel efficiency figures of the model have been leaked, and you can read all about it here.

