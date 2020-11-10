2021 Land Rover Discovery details revealed

- To be available in S, SE, and HSE variants in R-Dynamic guise or as a practical Commercial model

- To be offered in two petrol engine options and a diesel engine in two tunes

Land Rover has revealed the fourth-generation Discovery ahead of its official launch in 2021. The full-sized luxury SUV has also known for its impressive off-road prowess. The new-gen 2021 Land Rover Discovery continues with legendary capabilities, but with an addition of modern styling and feature updates. The new Land Rover Discovery will be offered in three variants – S, SE, and the HSE, in R-Dynamic guise or as a practical Commercial model with a 2,024-litre cargo area, additional underfloor stowage lockers and the same maximum 3,500kg towing capacity as the rest of the range.

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery up to 2,485-litres of load space, making it an ideal choice for family holidays. The SUV gets a new steering wheel with haptic touch feedback from controls. The new toggle-shift gear selector replaces the conventional rotary control in the new transmission. The SUV gets the new 11.4-inch PIVI Pro infotainment system which is believed to be faster, smarter and offer better connectivity as compared to the older system. The system is also capable of receiving over the air updates, and it 48 per cent larger and three times brighter than the outgoing system. The vehicle gets a 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster for added convenience.

The PIVI Pro infotainment system is developed to handle most of regular functions including 360-degree view from advanced driver assistance systems. The vehicle gets PM 2.5 cabin air filteration system which is capable of purifying the air in the cabin before you commence your journey via the Land Rover remote app. The vehicle will be offered with Activity Key via the smart watch to remote lock, unlock and start the vehicle.

The second row seats have been redesigned for greater support and comfort. Heated seats is standard on every row and the second row seats can slide backwards by 160mm. The vehicle offers 41.8-litres of storage space in 14 locations. Moreover, you also get a cooled storage space under the centre armrest in the front. The Intelligent Seat Fold technology allows customers to effortlessly configure the seating layout using the central touchscreen, while Remote app technology lets customers keep tabs on the fuel status and location of their vehicle and even unlock and lock the doors.

New Discovery introduces a trio of new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, featuring 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency, performance and smoothness. Mechanically, the SUV will be available in two petrol engine options and a diesel engine in two tunes. The petrol engine includes P300 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 296bhp at 5,500rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,500-4,500rpm, and the P360 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine that produces 355bhp between 5,500rpm – 6,500rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,750rpm to 5,000rpm. The 3.0-litre diesel engine can be had in two power outputs – D250 and D300. The D250 variant produces 245bhp at 4,000rpm and 570Nm of torque between 1,250rpm – 2,250rpm. The D300 variant produces 296bhp at 4,000rpm and 650Nm of torque between 1,500-2,500rpm. All variants will get eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The SUV will be offered in multiple wheel size options, such as 19-inch, 20-inch, 21-inch, and 22-inch.