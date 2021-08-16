CarWale
    2021 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Edition introduced in India

    Jay Shah

    - Available in four enthralling matte shades with neon highlights

    - Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine

    The year 2021 has been quite eventful for Lamborghini India. It began with the Urus Pearl Capsule Edition, followed by the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, and the most recent one being the Huracan STO. And now, there’s a new one. Expanding the Urus sports SUV lineup further in India, Lamborghini has now introduced a new inimitable Graphite Capsule Edition that gets unique satin-effect matte colours with contrasting bright-coloured accents.

    The Urus is an important model for the sports carmaker in India, accounting for over 50 per cent of the sales volume in the country. Now, if you want to arrive in your Lamborghini and keep things under the radar, sadly, that’s not going to happen with the Graphite Capsule Edition. Standing out from the pack, the Graphite Capsule howls its arrival with four sinister-looking mesmerising matte exterior shades - Nero Noctis, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus, and Bianco Monocerus. The one we have here is painted in Grigio Keres that is essentially a dark grey matte hue.

    To spice things up, the bodywork can be accentuated further with four neon highlights - Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope (orange), Giallo Taurus (yellow), and Verde Scandal (green). These pop-up colours are applied on the front splitter, the lower half of the doors, and the rear spoiler. The 23-inch Taigete alloy wheels also get neon surrounds. However, the one we see here gets a customised gloss black finish.

    Continuing the special treatment on the inside, the cabin is elevated with contrast inserts on the centre console, seat bolsters, and hexagonal Q-citura stitching on the seats. Furthermore, there is generous use of dark anodised aluminium and matte-finish carbon fibre all around the dashboard and the door pads. The ventilated Alcantara seats are exclusive to the Graphite Capsule Edition and its homogeneous Pearl Capsule.

    Propelling the herculean is the same 4.0-litre V8 motor that pushes out prodigious 641bhp and 850Nm of twisting force that is handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels. The Urus can scurry from zero to 100kmph in a jaw-dropping 3.6 seconds further accelerating to a top speed of 305kmph.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Lamborghini Urus
    ₹ 3.10 Crore
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
