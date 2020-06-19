Please Tell Us Your City

  2021 Lamborghini Urus debuts with Pearl Capsule design edition

2021 Lamborghini Urus debuts with Pearl Capsule design edition

June 19, 2020, 11:45 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2021 Lamborghini Urus debuts with Pearl Capsule design edition

- The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition is created by the Centro Stile design department

- The MY2021 Urus also receives feature updates over the current model

Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus in the new Pearl Capsule design edition. This first exclusive customisation option for the Urus is created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department. The occasion also marks the launch of the MY2021 Urus.

Lamborghini Urus Dashboard

Exterior highlights of the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule editions include a two-tone exterior with four colours including Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis and Verde Mantis. These paintjobs are available in combination of high gloss black elements including the roof, rear diffuser and lip spoiler. Also on offer are matte grey tailpipes and 23-inch high-gloss black rims with body coloured accents.

Lamborghini Urus Front Row Seats

The interior trim of the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition features two-tone color combination with hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching, Q-Citura with logo embroidery on the seat as well as carbon fiber and black anodised aluminum details. Also on offer are the electric seat features with perforated Alcantara.

Lamborghini Urus Left Front Three Quarter

Coming to the changes on the MY21 Lamborghini Urus, the model features an updated optional Parking Assistance Package, including Intelligent Park Assist. This system allows the car to park itself by managing steering, throttle and brake for automatic parallel and perpendicular parking, at just the push of a button. Optional equipment on the model includes a new Sensonum sound system, featuring a 730W amplifier and 17 speakers.

Lamborghini Urus Front Row Seats

Speaking on the occasion, Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, said, “The Lamborghini Urus has attracted an extremely diverse clientele since its launch, with exceptionally varied lifestyles. Nearly 80% of those customers, of which around 10% are women, are new to the Lamborghini brand, enjoying the versatility of their Urus whether for business, family outings or of course, leisure time where the luxury, emotive performance and either sporty or elegant nature of the Urus is so prescient. The colors preferred by owners has varied enormously, with a strong mix of more understated choices as well as traditional sporty Lamborghini colors.”

  • Lamborghini
  • Urus
  • Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.46 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 3.57 Crore onwards

