    2021 Kia Sonet - Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    885 Views
    2021 Kia Sonet - Now in Pictures

    The 2021 Kia Sonet with a new 'KIA' badge is not very different from its first model launched last September. I don't know if you'd also find it 'Wild by Design' but you have to give it to the carmaker for coming up with an off-beat styling. Also, the reason why the refreshed model only gets additional features and rejigged variants. Here's a picture gallery imparting all the specifications of the SUV.

    Kia Sonet Right Front Three Quarter

    As I earlier mentioned, the distinctive design is quirky, modern and now with the new 'KIA' logo under the 'transformation' continues to look fresh and up-to-date.

    Kia Sonet Left Rear Three Quarter

    Several features from higher trims have been passed on to the lower trims, while the top-spec variants of the SUV now get as many as 10 new features as a part of the equipment.

    Kia Sonet Dashboard

    This includes first-in-segment features like rear door sunshade curtains and voice commands through updated UVO Connect to even operate the electric sunroof.

    Kia Sonet Instrument Cluster

    Its lower variants also get safety features like Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), and Brake Assist (BA).

    Kia Sonet Left Front Three Quarter

    As far as engine and transmission options are concerned, there is no change in the 2021 Kia Sonet. It gets the same three engine choices with a wide variety of gearbox options as well.

    Kia Sonet Front View

    Namely, there's the Smartstream petrol family with a 1.2-litre (83PS/115Nm) and 1.0-litre T-GDI (120PS/172Nm), and then the oil-burner 1.5-litre CRDi (WGT-100PS/240Nm and VGT 115PS/250Nm).

    Left Side View

    Its entry-level 1.2-litre petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol mill gets either the six-speed iMT or the seven-speed DCT option.

    Kia Sonet Left Side View

    Automatics get paddle shifters as standard. And lest we forget, the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit can be had with a six-speed manual transmission (WGT) or a six-speed automatic (VGT).

    Kia Sonet Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of variant-wise pricing, there is a slight change and the new Kia Sonet is available in the range of Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

    Kia Sonet Left Front Three Quarter
    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
     Next 
    New Skoda Fabia unveiled globally

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.29 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.68 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.98 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.81 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.59 Lakh

