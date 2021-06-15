2021 Jaguar F-Pace - Why should you buy it?

British luxury carmaker Jaguar has launched the new F-Pace in India at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has brought the R-Dynamic S trim level in the Indian market for the first time and this swanky SUV comes with plenty of features. However, if you are looking to buy the new F-Pace, do read up on this full article before you take the plunge.

What is good about it?

Jaguar cars are renowned for luxury and the new F-Pace is no exception. This India specific R-Dynamic version is sportier too. Because it gets an R-Dynamic S exterior body kit which includes a darker grille, redesigned bumpers, 19-inch gloss grey alloy wheels and door cladding. With this body kit, the F-Pace looks even more stunning.

There are new headlamps with dual J-shaped DRLs and redesigned taillamps that resemble the I-Pace’s tail lamp unit. Although this is a new vehicle its exterior still depicts the timeless design of Jaguar.

There is a significant improvement on the inside of the F-Pace. The ultramodern cabin has replaced the old fashioned one. It now comes with a new Pivi Pro connected car technology that includes an 11.4-inch infotainment touchscreen and there is also a 12.3-inch driver information display.

The plush cabin has a full leather trim and Jaguar now also offers two interior colour choices - Mars Red and Siena Tan. The F-Pace is also equipped with a 12-speaker Meridian sound system, a fixed panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, heated rear windows and four-zone temperature control with a carbon filter.

If you love driving a car in the city or fancy going on weekend drives, this classy SUV has reasonable power to make your journey exciting. Moreover, the F-Pace should be easier to drive in tight spaces of any city as it is not a massive car in comparison to its rivals such as the GLE and the X5. There is also a new information touchscreen with ample features as well as a premium sound system for in-cabin entertainment.

What is not good about it?

Although the F-Pace has reasonable power, the India specific model does not get the most powerful engine which is sold in international markets. It costs roughly Rs 88 lakh after the registration in some cities, hence Jaguar should have considered offering the 3.0-litre V6 motor.

Which variant to buy?

Technically, the F-Pace does not come with many variants, there is simply either petrol or diesel. You can take your pick between anything. However, we would recommend choosing the petrol motor because it has 45bhp more power but a mere 65Nm lesser torque than the diesel.

Specifications

It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and a next-generation 1,997cc four-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor. Both the engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. There is also an all-wheel-drive system.