    2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - Top 5 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    Isuzu has launched the much-awaited refreshed version of the V-Cross in India. We've already shown you the top highlights of its Hi-Lander cousin, and here we shall take a look at this more premium version of the pick-up, which is also in line with the BS6 range.

    1. Augmented fascia

    All of these Isuzu pick-up vehicles have a similar styling inspired by ‘Cyborg - Orca’, but the V-Cross hands down gets a superior look thanks to some enhancements. For example, its fascia sports a more premium styling like the LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, fog lamps, and the chrome-embellished grille.

    2. Stylish side profile

    Likewise, it rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, gets a shark-fin antenna with a gun-metal finish, and even a side step, which all together not only add to a stylish look but user convenience as well.

    3. Premium features

    Then, there are some add-on features offered in the V-Cross apart from just the utilitarian aspect. This includes premium upholstery, automatic climate control, cruise control, steering mounted audio controls, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit. The latter supports USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rear-view camera as well.

    4. Additional safety features

    Apart from the usual set of safety features seen across the pick-up range, the top-spec Z Prestige variant of this V-Cross is loaded with more safety equipment. Namely, there's the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with traction control and Hill Descent Control.

    5. 4WD and AT

    Do note that the D-Max Hi-Lander is exclusively available as a 2WD version and its engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission only. However, you can have the D-Max V-Cross with a 4WD system that it’s popular for, and with the choice of an automatic gearbox as well.

