    2021 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander - Top 5 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    610 Views
    2021 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander - Top 5 highlights

    Isuzu has launched a Hi-Lander version of the D-Max pick-up in the passenger segment of vehicles. It does share many of its traits with the S-Cab and the V-Cross, yet has some characteristics to differentiate itself. Here are the top five highlights.

    1. Exciting Price tag

    Firstly, the more expensive cousin of the Hi-Lander is the V-Cross, which is a more premium product with extensive features. However, Isuzu has brought in a more affordable lifestyle pick-up now in the form of the Hi-Lander, at a starting price of Rs 16.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with an aim to provoke the pick-up culture in India at a lower price point.

    2. Safety features

    And despite it being a more utilitarian product than a premium one, the carmaker hasn't skimped much on the safety bit. Just to mention some noteworthy safety features, this vehicle gets dual airbags, Isofix anchorages, ABS, EBD, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), a Brake Override System (BOS), and steel underbody protection, amongst many others.

    3. Six-way adjustable driver seat

    Interestingly, the Hi-Lander also gets a six-way manually adjustable driver's seat. These manual adjustments will enable the driver to most certainly find the right driving position. 

    4. Flexible rear seats

    Now, Isuzu has made sure there's enough flexibility even in the second row with the 60:40 split-up seats. So, if there's ever a need, you can have some rear passengers and some luggage over there at the same time.

    5. Dark grey accents

    The carmaker has also tried to give the Hi-Lander a de-chromed look, save for the rear tail-gate handle. Upfront, the grille gets a dark grey colour. Likewise, the ORVMs also get the same shade in contrast to body-coloured door handles. What's more, there's even a black-out film on the B-pillar for the side profile to sport a nice sleek look.

    Right Rear Three Quarter
    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 16.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross - Top 5 highlights
     Next 
    New Volkswagen Polo GTI facelift design sketch revealed; to be unveiled in June

