    2021 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    346 Views
    2021 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander - Now in pictures

    The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander has been launched as a new entry-level variant in the passenger segment of cars. Now, whether you call it a more affordable form of the V-Cross or a slightly premium version of the standard S-Cab from the commercial segment, I believe the Hi-Lander has come at a good price point bridging the void between the commercial and niche pick-ups. Here's its picture gallery.

    Isuzu D-Max Left Front Three Quarter

    One look and you'll notice that the Hi-Lander's front is different from the V-Cross. Its fascia sports halogen headlamps and a redesigned front bumper. 

    Isuzu D-Max Left Front Three Quarter

    It has a silhouette that remains more or less the same with a typical pick-up styling, but it gets black ORVMs and rides on steel wheels with wheel caps as against the alloys.

    Isuzu D-Max Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the inside, this new pick-up truck comes equipped with manual air-conditioning and a four-speaker audio system without a touch-screen display system.

    Isuzu D-Max Dashboard

    This twin-cockpit cabin design also gets a six-way adjustable driver's seat, multiple USB power outlets, and of course, many storage and stowage places.

    Isuzu D-Max Dashboard

    Its instrument cluster is a part analog and part digital unit with a multi-information display (MID) in between, giving out a chunk load of data.

    Isuzu D-Max Front Row Seats

    The carmaker has made dual airbags, Isofix seats, a Brake Override System, ABS with EBD, and even steel underbody protection a standard offering as a part of the safety kit.

    Isuzu D-Max Driver Side Airbag

    Power to the Hi-Lander comes from a 1.9-litre, BS6-compliant turbocharged diesel engine producing 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Isuzu D-Max Front View

    Then, there are a variety of accessories that can be had for this pick-up. These vary from exterior enhancements to interior accessories specially designed for this pick-up.

    Isuzu D-Max Front Row Seats

    The most interesting ones, however, are for the pick-up's bed that include a bed-liner over the rail, D-Box with spoiler, hard-lid, sports bar, cargo rails crew, cargo net, a canopy, cargo bike carrier, etc.

    Isuzu D-Max Left Front Three Quarter

    Starting at a price of Rs 16.98 lakh, the Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is available in seven colours - White Solid, Red Spinal Mica, Galena Grey, Nautilus Blue, Black Mica, Silver Metallic, and Sapphire Blue Mica.

    Isuzu D-Max Right Side View
    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 16.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    2021 Isuzu V-Cross and Hi-Lander accessories revealed

