2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line revealed via camouflaged teaser images

- Elantra N Line likely to get a 1.6L turbo-petrol motor

- Both, manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer

- Will be launched globally later this year

Hyundai has revealed the all-new Elantra N Line executive sedan via camouflaged teaser images. The sportier version will go on sale in the international markets soon.

The Hyundai Elantra N Line joins the Sonata as the only other sedan from the Korean carmaker to be offered under the N Line family. However, the Elantra N Line will be a step below full-blown N division cars like the Veloster N.

As a part of the package, the Elantra N Line will feature updates to its chassis, suspension and steering dynamics. It will also get cosmetic changes to the exterior and an N Line-specific interior trim. The prototype reveals its larger wheels and low-profile tyres, which is an indication of its performance-centric nature. The official video also shows that it will come equipped with paddle-shifters.

While there's no official word on the powertrain options and its performance figures, reports claim that the Hyundai Elantra N Line will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol motor. It will be available with a manual as well as an automatic transmission. The same motor powers the previous-gen Elantra GT N Line hatchback, which produced 201bhp and 265Nm.

Hyundai is expanding its N division sub-brand to its crossover family. The carmaker revealed the Tucson N Line last year, and is working on a hotter Kona N. What's more, the Hyundai Venue is also expected to get the N treatment in international markets.