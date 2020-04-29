Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line revealed via camouflaged teaser images

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line revealed via camouflaged teaser images

April 29, 2020, 04:31 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
7596 Views
Be the first to comment
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line revealed via camouflaged teaser images

- Elantra N Line likely to get a 1.6L turbo-petrol motor

- Both, manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer

- Will be launched globally later this year

Hyundai has revealed the all-new Elantra N Line executive sedan via camouflaged teaser images. The sportier version will go on sale in the international markets soon.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

The Hyundai Elantra N Line joins the Sonata as the only other sedan from the Korean carmaker to be offered under the N Line family. However, the Elantra N Line will be a step below full-blown N division cars like the Veloster N.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

As a part of the package, the Elantra N Line will feature updates to its chassis, suspension and steering dynamics. It will also get cosmetic changes to the exterior and an N Line-specific interior trim. The prototype reveals its larger wheels and low-profile tyres, which is an indication of its performance-centric nature. The official video also shows that it will come equipped with paddle-shifters.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

While there's no official word on the powertrain options and its performance figures, reports claim that the Hyundai Elantra N Line will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol motor. It will be available with a manual as well as an automatic transmission. The same motor powers the previous-gen Elantra GT N Line hatchback, which produced 201bhp and 265Nm.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

Hyundai is expanding its N division sub-brand to its crossover family. The carmaker revealed the Tucson N Line last year, and is working on a hotter Kona N. What's more, the Hyundai Venue is also expected to get the N treatment in international markets.

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • Hyundai Elantra N Line
  • Elantra N Line
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.85 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.02 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 18.56 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.96 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.76 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.66 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

51 Likes
50961 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2155 Likes
411192 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in