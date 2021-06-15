2021 Hyundai Alcazar arrives at dealers ahead of launch this week

- The new Hyundai Alcazar will be launched in India on 18 June

- Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 25,000

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this week, the Hyundai Alcazar has begun arriving at local dealer facilities. New images shared on the web reveal a unit of the SUV being unloaded from a trailer, before heading to a stockyard or dealership.

As seen in the images, the new Hyundai Alcazar is finished in a shade of Polar White, and is likely to be the top-end Signature (O) variant. The model will be available in six variants across eight colour options, details of which are available here.

Under the hood of the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 157bhp and 171Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit will be standard while a six-speed automatic unit is available as an option. The fuel efficiency figures of the model were leaked earlier this week, and you can read all about it here.

Feature highlights of the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar include split LED headlamps, a new diamond-studded grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, a chrome strip on the boot lid with the Alcazar lettering, and contrast coloured skid plates. Inside, the model will come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fully digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, climate control, dual-tone black and brown interior theme, a full-size arm-rest for the second row with cupholders, panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. We have driven the Alcazar, and you can read our review here.

Image Source