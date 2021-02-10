2021 Honda HR-V patent images leaked; will rival Creta and Seltos

- New Honda HR-V will be unveiled in Japan on 18 February

- Will rival the Seltos and Creta, if launched in India

Honda’s upcoming new-generation HR-V (Honda Vezel in Japan) mid-size SUV is set to be unveiled on 18 February in Japan. Now, ahead of its official world premiere, patent images of the new Honda HR-V have been leaked online.

The patent images offer a clear view of the exact styling of the 2021 Honda HR-V. The design is a departure from the angular styling of the previous-gen model, as the new HR-V features a clean understated design with straight lines and boxy shapes. And the highlight is definitely the raised bonnet and the unmistakable coupe silhouette.

First impressions suggest that the new Honda HR-V has grown longer and wider than the car it replaces. It will feature slender LED headlamps and a large hexagonal grille. The split-LED taillights will be connected by an LED strip with the Honda logo at the centre.

Contrary to previous reports, the 2021 Honda HR-V is expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre iVTEC naturally-aspirated motor and a hybrid powertrain. The latter will be a dual-motor setup that will work in conjunction with the 1.5-litre NA unit. A CVT automatic is expected to be standard.

Besides Japan, the all-new third-generation Honda HR-V will also be launched in markets like Thailand and other South-East Asian countries. However, there’s no word on whether Honda will launch the new HR-V in India. The company was testing the current-gen model in India earlier last year but shelved the plans citing cost issues. Now, if the company decides to launch the new HR-V in India, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos.