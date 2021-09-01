2021 Honda Amaze - Top 3 accessories

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) recently launched the updated Amaze in India with some cosmetic changes and added features. This is not a revolutionary change but more of an evolutionary change with the facelifted compact sedan. Still, one can further choose to personalise their vehicle through the official accessories available. There's a wide array of accessories offered, but here we shall classify them into the top three categories as follows.

1. Protective accessories

A small but very practical accessory from the extensive list is bumper corner protectors. These will help in avoiding any direct damage to the paint. Similarly, buyers can get body-side moulding, door handle protectors, and a car cover as well.

2. Utilitarian equipment

As the name suggests, all accessories in this set are the basic after-market equipment a buyer can opt for. This includes mud flaps, carpet mats, emergency hammer, microfibre cloth, and more. If one doesn't like the beige fabric on the seats, owners can opt for black, beige, or even black-beige combo leatherette seat covers.

3. Cosmetic enhancements

One can prep up the Amaze in a wide variety of chrome accessories to add to the bling. These range from a chrome grille to a fog lamp garnish, and even chrome accents on the tailgate and tail lamps. Another cosmetic add-on comes in the form of a rear spoiler that lends a sporty look to the car.

Customers can buy all these accessories as a bundled package or individually. All the detailed information, the prices of the aforementioned equipment, and its availability will be provided by authorised HCIL dealerships. Customers can also check out the images for intricate information about the same on the carmaker's official website.