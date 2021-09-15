2021 BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched - All you need to know

BMW launched its first-ever SUV in 1999 when it introduced the mid-sized X5. It however never wanted the X5 to be known for utility, but rather as a larger, spacious version of its fun-to-drive cars – hence the brand called it an SAV (sports activity vehicle) rather than an SUV.

The current-generation X5, codenamed ‘G05’ is a more advanced, bigger and even more luxurious vehicle than before. The company has two new variants to the lineup to make it an even attractive option for those looking at sporty features than outright luxury. The X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus and X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus have been launched in India and they cost Rs 79.50 lakh and Rs 77.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The SportX Plus models are identical to the standard X5 in terms of exterior. At the front, there is a big single piece kidney grille finished in glossy chrome, LED headlights with signature daytime running lights and LED fog lamps integrated into the air intakes. Besides that, the rear end has 3D patterned LED tail lights. 19-inch alloy wheels are standard in both variants.

On the inside, the plush interior of the entry-level X5 SportX Plus features Sensatec synthetic leather upholstery for the seats that are available in Canberra Beige/Black and all-Black colour choices.

Two 12.3-inch high-definition BMW Live Cockpit Professional displays act as the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen. These variants are also fitted with sports leather steering, electronically controlled seats with memory function and roller sunblinds for the rear windows.

The X5 xDrive SportX Plus models are equipped with a xDrive all-wheel-drive system, adaptive suspension, a 10-speaker, 205-watt sound system, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone temperature control, front and rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera and parking as well as reversing assistance.

The X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus is powered by a 2,998cc six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol motor mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that is capable of making 335bhp from 5,500 to 6,500rpm and delivers 450Nm between a wide torque band of 1,500 and 5,200rpm.

Meanwhile, the X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus gets a 2,993cc six-cylinder twin-turbo diesel that generates 261bhp at 4,000rpm and 620Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,500rpm. This engine is also coupled with the eight-speed automatic.

The petrol variant can go from stationary to 100kmph in just 5.5 seconds while the diesel model can achieve the 100kmph time in 6.5 seconds.

Did you know?

The concept to make the first-ever BMW SUV, consequently the X5, came in after the German carmaker took over the Rover group in 1994. This acquisition gave it access to Land Rover, especially the Range Rover series of SUVs – which then inspired BMW to develop their own SUV.