2020 Porsche 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 launched in India

Porsche has launched the 2020 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 in India and has priced them at Rs 1.59 crore and Rs 1.63 crore respectively. These are two new additions to the 718 family for the Indian car market adding to the likes of the hardtop 718 Cayman as well as the Boxster models.

The new 718 Spyder is distinguished by a lightweight convertible top that provides a dramatic silhouette reminiscent of its famous predecessors. Unlike the GT4, the 718 Spyder has a rear spoiler that automatically rises at 120 km/h and thanks to the functional diffuser, it is also the first model in the Boxster family to generate aerodynamic down force over the rear axle.

Both the cars are powered by a 4.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine producing 414bhp/420Nm and will be offered with a six-speed manual. Both cars get Porsche Stability Management and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical rear differential lock further enhances the longitudinal and lateral dynamics as well as cornering performance. The Cayman GT4 is capable of hitting 304 kmph while with the Spyder tops out at 301kmph. Both models go from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds.

For the first time, the 718 Spyder benefits from the high-performance GT chassis of the 718 Cayman GT4. The Porsche Active Suspension Management damping system lowers the ride height by 30 mm which also lowers the car’s centre of gravity and improves its lateral dynamics potential. It has been designed primarily for use on the racetrack and sharpens the overall handling characteristics of both models.

The high-performance brake system in the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 provides consistent braking that is suitable for track driving thanks to large aluminium monobloc fixed-calliper brakes. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is also available as an option.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Kaul, Head of Sales at Porsche India, said: “Porsche India introduces two emotional and powerful models to the market, using a naturally aspirated powertrain that is based on the turbo engines in the current 911 Carrera model series. The 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are about unrivalled driving fun and sheer emotions. They are the perfect sports car for those who like to push the limits and enjoy a racing pulse. We are very excited to offer these purist’s models to our customers here in India. With a limited allocation for our market, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder will be a rare and very special sight on our streets.”