CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2020 Honda Jazz launched – Why should you buy?

    2020 Honda Jazz launched – Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    365 Views
    2020 Honda Jazz launched – Why should you buy?

    The BS6 compliant Honda Jazz has been launched in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The newly launched premium hatchback from Honda is available in three variants - V, VX and ZX. It is further available in five colour options – radiant red metallic, lunar silver metallic, platinum white pearl, modern steel metallic and golden brown metallic. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the new Honda Jazz. 

    What’s good about it?

    Honda Cars India has introduced a new flagship ZX variant to the Jazz line-up. The hatchback now gets the segment-exclusive ‘one-touch electric sunroof’. All variants offer driver seat height adjust and cruise control. Safety equipment like dual front SRS airbag, ABS with EBD, key off reminder, multi-view rear camera with guidelines, and many more are now standard. Moreover, all three variants are available with manual transmission and CVT options.

    What’s not so good?

    The Honda Jazz is a feature-loaded hatchback. However, the base variant of the premium hatchback misses out on features like turn indicators on the ORVMs, signature rear LED wing lights and gets one USB-in port instead of two. 

    Best variant to buy?

    The newly introduced top-spec ZX variant is a good option. As compared to the mid-spec VX variant, the ZX is available at an additional cost of Rs 64,000. For this premium, you get electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function and auto-reverse, advanced LED headlamps with DRLs, and LED front fog lights. 

    Specification 

    Petrol

    1.2-litre – 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm at 4,800rpm

    Five-speed manual and CVT option 

    Manual fuel efficiency – 16.6kmpl, and CVT fuel efficiency – 17.1kmpl

    Did you know?

    The Honda Jazz is available with three years unlimited kilometres warranty. Additionally, customers can opt for Extended Warranty for an additional two years.

    • Honda
    • new Jazz
    • Honda New Jazz
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Jazz

    Honda Jazz

    ₹ 7.60 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thAUG
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.50 - 11.50 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars