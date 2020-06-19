2020 Audi RS7 Sportback - What to expect

German marque Audi took the covers off the second-generation RS7 Sportback at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show last year. The model is a performance version of the new-gen A7. Set to arrive on Indian shares via the CBU route, the new RS7 Sportback will have a lot to offer upon launch later this year.

Exterior

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback features aggressive styling over and above the regular A7. The model features a blacked out grille, triangular shaped vents on either side of the reworked front bumper, LED headlamps, contrast coloured ORVMs and 21-inch wheels. The posterior features updated LED tail lights, redesigned rear bumper with a blacked out diffuser and carbon fibre inserts as well as dual oval-shaped exhausts.

Interior

Inside, the new-gen Audi RS7 Sportback is expected to arrive with the brand’s MMI dual touchscreen interface, virtual cockpit, flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters and Nappa leather black sport seats. Optional features on the model could include Sport suspension, 22-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes and much more.

Engine and gearbox

At the heart of the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback will be the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine seen in the outgoing model. Changes include a power hike, with the new figures now standing at 591bhp and 800Nm of torque, making it the most powerful RS7 till date. All this power is sent to the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Price and competition

Rivals to the new Audi RS7 Sportback will include the Mercedes-AMG E63S and the BMW M5. The model is expected to arrive with a price tag of approximately Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom). The 2020 RS7 is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.