Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback - What to expect

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback - What to expect

June 19, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
131 Views
Write a comment
2020 Audi RS7 Sportback - What to expect

German marque Audi took the covers off the second-generation RS7 Sportback at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show last year. The model is a performance version of the new-gen A7. Set to arrive on Indian shares via the CBU route, the new RS7 Sportback will have a lot to offer upon launch later this year.

Exterior

Audi RS7 Sportback left rear three quarter

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback features aggressive styling over and above the regular A7. The model features a blacked out grille, triangular shaped vents on either side of the reworked front bumper, LED headlamps, contrast coloured ORVMs and 21-inch wheels. The posterior features updated LED tail lights, redesigned rear bumper with a blacked out diffuser and carbon fibre inserts as well as dual oval-shaped exhausts.

Interior

Audi RS7 Sportback Dashboard

Inside, the new-gen Audi RS7 Sportback is expected to arrive with the brand’s MMI dual touchscreen interface, virtual cockpit, flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters and Nappa leather black sport seats. Optional features on the model could include Sport suspension, 22-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes and much more.

Engine and gearbox

Audi RS7 Sportback Engine Shot

At the heart of the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback will be the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine seen in the outgoing model. Changes include a power hike, with the new figures now standing at 591bhp and 800Nm of torque, making it the most powerful RS7 till date. All this power is sent to the four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Price and competition

Audi RS7 Sportback Right Side View

Rivals to the new Audi RS7 Sportback will include the Mercedes-AMG E63S and the BMW M5. The model is expected to arrive with a price tag of approximately Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom). The 2020 RS7 is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

  • Audi
  • Audi RS7 Sportback
  • RS7 Sportback
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

On first impressions the new Q5 looks like a mi ...

50 Likes
11288 Views

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi has comprehensively updated the A6 in India. ...

158 Likes
14588 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in