2020 All New Honda City launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.89 lakh

-This is the fifth-generation for the Honda City in India

The fifth-generation all-new Honda City has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It has been launched in nine variants across five colour options and with two BS6 compliant engines. We have already driven the car and you can read our review of the petrol and diesel powered models by clicking here and here respectively.

This all-new City, now in its fifth generation, sports an evolutionary design thanks to a new face and rear end. It has also grown in terms of length and width but retains the same wheelbase. It’s a black and beige affair in the cabin and the feature list, apart from the segment standard, has been upgraded to include full LED lights, Alexa assistant connectivity, as well as segment first lane watch camera. Dual front airbags and ABS with EBD is standard while top-of-the-line ZX models get six airbags.

There are two engine options for this fifth generation Honda City. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT. The diesel engine is Honda’s 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit producing 98bhp/200Nm of torque and mated to a six-speed manual only. The petrol MT returns a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl, while the CVT returns 18.4kmpl. The diesel MT returns a fuel efficiency of 24.1kmpl. The City is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris in the C-segment of the Indian car market.

Prices for the All-New Honda City (ex-showroom Delhi)

Petrol

2020 Honda City V - Rs 10. 89 lakh

2020 Honda City V CVT- Rs 12.19 lakh

2020 Honda City VX- Rs 12. 25 lakh

2020 Honda City VX CVT- Rs 13. 55 lakh

2020 Honda City ZX- Rs 13. 14 lakh

2020 Honda City ZX CVT- Rs 14. 44 lakh

Diesel

2020 Honda City V- Rs 12. 39 lakh

2020 Honda City VX- Rs 13. 75 lakh

2020 Honda City ZX- Rs 14. 64 lakh