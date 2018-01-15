2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class unveiled in Detroit

Post much wait and series of teasers and spy shots, Mercedes-Benz has finally unveiled the 2019 G-Class at the ongoing 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The 2019 G550 SUV looks nearly identical to its predecessor, aside from mild changes in form of tweaked grille and new set of headlamps. Reports indicate that the new model is about 2.1 inches longer and 4.8-inches wider than its outgoing generation.



Under the hood, the 2019 G-Class is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo M176 V-8 engine which generates 410bhp of power and 610Nm of torque. The powerful engine comes mated to a 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission. This time around the vehicle also gets a new ‘G-Mode’ setting which claims to optimise the suspension, steering, transmission, and throttle mapping to deliver an ideal performance in a low-speed off-road environment.



Focused at improved off-road performance, the new G550 offers an improved one degree over the older truck. Moreover, the ground clearance has improved by 0.2 inches to 9.5 inches total, alongside a 3.6-inch boost in maximum fording depth to 27.6 inches. The SUV still gets three 100-per cent locking differentials, along with a solid-rear-axle. The new G-Class is expected to make it to India post its international debut in 2019.