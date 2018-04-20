Please Tell Us Your City

2018 BMW X3 Picture Gallery

April 20, 2018, 03:06 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
BMW India has finally launched the all-new X3 in the country after showcasing it at the 2018 Auto Expo. The crossover is priced at Rs 49.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and is available in a single diesel powertrain across two trims. Let’s have a closer look at BMW’s mid-segment crossover through our picture gallery.

The G01 X3 was launched internationally last year. It is based on an all-new platform but retains its unmistakable ´SAV´ body style. The chrome-finished Kidney grille is larger than before with closed air-dams housed inside.

The full-LED headlamps have a curved design compared to previous car’s chiselled unit. The new X3 sits on 18-inch wheels as standard (19-inch on Luxury Line). The silhouette is unchanged but the wheelbase has increased.

At the rear, the wraparound LED taillights are similar to the ones seen on other X models. There is a small spoiler on the powered tailgate which adds to the X3’s sporty appeal. The bumpers get dual circular exhaust tips with faux diffusers.

The cabin is typical BMW affair with a floating 10.25-inch infotainment system that comes with smartphone connectivity, premium leather upholstery, 600W sound system, ambient lighting and an all-new 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster.

BMW is also offering the ‘Display Key’ with the X3, apart from welcome lights, three-zone climate control and wireless charging. The boot capacity of 550 litres can be expanded to 1,600 litres by folding down the 40:20:40 rear seats.

In the 20d guise, the X3 is powered by turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor producing 190bhp and 400Nm. It is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission that sends power to the xDrive system.

BMW will introduce a petrol-powered X3 later this year. Other hardware on the crossover includes an adaptive suspension, hill ascent/descent control, six-airbags, driving modes, and a rear-view camera with park assist.

The third-gen X3 can be had in four colour options combined with a choice of leather upholstery. Owing to the new platform, the Bavarian crossover is now 55 kilograms lighter than its predecessor.

The all-new X3 locks horns with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Jaguar F-Pace and the Lexus NX. It is assembled in India at BMW’s Chennai facility.

BMW X3 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 67.75 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 71.99 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 66.16 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 65.33 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 67.1 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 62.28 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 68.66 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 62.25 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 63.19 Lakhs onwards

