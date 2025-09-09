20,000 Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Sold Since Launch

eSUVs range starts at Rs. 18.90 lakh

Both models get similar battery packs

Mahindra truly changed its EV game with the introduction of its new eSUVs range, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, five months ago. Now, the automaker has sold over 20,000 units of these SUVs, making them quite successful in the mass market EV space.

That said, as per the automaker, both SUVs have cumulatively added 93 lakh kilometres to the ODO by all the owners across India. Recently, the automaker introduced a limited Batman Edition of the BE 6 and the special Gotham City’s superhero edition got sold out within minutes of the bookings commencement, further showcasing the craze around these models.

Both models get a similar spec sheet with two battery pack options – 59kWh and 79kWh, promising a maximum driving range of 683km on a single charge.