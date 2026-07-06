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    15 Per Cent Isobutanol to be Blended by 2027: Gadkari

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    15 Per Cent Isobutanol to be Blended by 2027: Gadkari
    • Non-corrosive, unlike ethanol
    • Higher blends may warrant re-calibration and component changes

    Through the course of the Maruti Wagon R BioFlex unveil, Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced that crop-based fuels will not be limited to petrol. From 2027, diesel is also being considered as a blend, with up to 15 per cent concentration of isobutanol.

    Ethanol cannot be directly blended with diesel, since it would not mix. However, isobutanol does, and it brings in distinct advantages that ethanol does not. For one, it has a higher energy density compared to diesel, burns cleaner, and reduces particulate (soot) emissions, which is currently a bottleneck with diesel powertrains. Unlike ethanol, isobutanol is not hygroscopic, which means it does not attract moisture. The honourable minister also stated that pilot tests have been successful with Kirloskar diesel generators.

    However, not everything is green with this “green” fuel. Isobutanol increases the NOx signature in some conditions, thereby adding other emissions to the greenhouse. Higher blends may also cause ignition delays. At scale, isobutanol, as opposed to bio-diesel, or even conventional diesel, is expensive to produce. At the nascent stage, it is not conducive to reduction in upfront fuel costs. Higher blends may require engine re-calibration. That said, blends of up to 20 per cent should not produce noticeable negative effects, barring a slight drop in efficiency. Long-term implications are yet to be studied, but the cost factor needs to be considered, too. While bio-diesel is a simpler option, this measure may be taken to curb stubble burning.

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