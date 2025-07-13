14 MG Select Dealerships to be Opened by September 2025

First outlet inaugurated in Thane earlier this week

To retail the M9 and the Cyberster to begin with

MG Motor India began its fresh innings in the premium segment with the debut of the first dealership in line with this vertical. Called MG Select, the automaker’s first such facility commenced operations in Thane, Maharashtra earlier this week.

Now, MG has confirmed its plans for it's dealer network for the MG Select chain. The brand will open as many as 14 centres in 13 key cities, including the aforementioned outlet. These facilities will open their doors to the public by the end of Q3, CY 2025.

The MG Select chain of dealerships will sell the M9 luxury electric MPV and the Cyberster electric sports car across the country. While MG has remained tight-lipped regarding other upcoming models, it has revealed that it is open to a strategy for multiple NEV (New Energy Vehicle) models, including hybrids and plug-in hybrids, apart from the staple BEVs. We have detailed these updates and you can read all about them on our website.