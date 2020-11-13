1,000 units of the new Mahindra Thar to be delivered during the festive period

- 2020 Mahindra Thar deliveries began on 1 November, 2020

- The company has formed a process to reach out to customers updating them on their delivery schedule

Mahindra is all set to deliver 1,000 units of the second-gen Thar across the country during this festive period of Diwali. The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the available variants. The deliveries of the new Mahindra Thar commenced on 1 November, 2020 with the first unit of the model being delivered to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner, followed by the delivery of 500 units of the new Thar over the weekend of 7 and 8 November, 2020.

Mahindra claims to have put in place a customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period. Mahindra had previously planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 units by January. We have driven the 2020 Mahindra Thar, and you can read our detailed review here.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “We wish our customers a ‘Happy Thar-ing Diwali’ during this ongoing festive season. At Mahindra, it is our endeavour to spread the festive cheer to as many customers as we can. Hence following the success of our earlier mega delivery of over 500 all-new Thars across the country, we are now delighted to take it a step further and deliver 1,000 all-new Thars to mark the Diwali festivities.”