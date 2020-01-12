Please Tell Us Your City

MG Motor India installs 10 DC chargers at dealerships ahead of ZS EV launch

January 12, 2020, 09:35 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
MG Motor India installs 10 DC chargers at dealerships ahead of ZS EV launch

MG Motor India is setting up a DC fast charging network at select showrooms that can be availed round the clock. MG plans to create an extended charging network across the brand’s dealerships in select cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (road side assistance). Through these DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80% battery capacity within 50 minutes while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around six to eight hours for a full charge.

MG ZS EV Exterior

The company is setting up a five-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of EV customer. Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable that can charge the vehicle via any 15amp socket. MG will also install an AC fast charger at the home/office of customers.

The move to equip select dealerships with DC chargers comes a few days ahead of the MG ZS EV launch that is scheduled to take place later this month. We have already driven the model, and to read our review, you can click here.

