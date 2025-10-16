Mini JCW Countryman All4 First Drive Review

During my brief track session, the interior proved to be an excellent place to strap in and get going. The wow factor in here is quite high compared to any other premium crossover. This is not just because of the way Mini has approached the balance between luxury and sportiness, but also because of the way the brand has typically laid out its cabin over the years. There is a great deal of character to this cabin, which somehow retains that retro charm and yet comes with the traditional toggle-style switches and the trademark three-spoke steering wheel design.

The sporting mandate is evident through the JCW Sports Seats, which are finished in a vescin/cord combination black upholstery. These seats offered excellent lateral support through the moderate cornering speeds of our convoy. The classic go-kart feeling is somehow accentuated by the JCW Sport steering wheel, which features aluminium paddles. More unique touches feature in the form of the anthracite headliner and a knit dashboard finished in black and red, adding flashes of motorsport colour to the cabin.