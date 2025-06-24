Mini Countryman Electric First Drive Review

Is the Cabin of the Countryman Electric Any Good?

The cabin of this Mini Countryman electric is a mix of funky and conventional elements in a surprisingly good proportion. Up front, you get a cloth-covered dash, which is unconventional but, surprisingly enough, suits the overall vibe of the car.

The cloth dash is dominated by the signature Mini circular ‘dial’, which is actually the interactive screen for the car. You do get a HUD, but in staying true to the original Mini design, it’s a one-stop shop for all information about the car and is crammed full of functions. This is nice, as it’s a central point to look at if you need anything but, that’s also its problem. The philosophy of cramming every function into the display means you are browsing and hunting for a lot of functions despite the presence of a series of physical buttons and steering-mounted controls. The nature of phone mirroring means you can have Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, or the OEM interface, which would not be a bad thing if you didn’t have to go back and forth to access a larger chunk of the car controls. “Too much in the screen” aside, you do get some nice touches like a whole host of dial faces, including one that’s based on the original Mini’s central clock and looks really nice if that’s your preferred vibe.

The front seats themselves are very large and comfortable with more than enough support in most departments except for under-thigh, which is a given as this is an EV. The seats are covered in a tan leatherette and add a nice contrast to the rather plain Jane appearance of the cloth dashboard. Finally, the visibility from the front and sides is pretty good, but the rear is not great due to a middle rear headrest. The rear space is actually pretty good for two occupants, with more than enough shoulder room and legroom. Finally, the rear seat backs fold down for additional boot space, which is wide and quite practical but lacking depth.

The feature list is pretty good and does most of the segment-standard stuff, but it is nothing over the top. What you are paying for is the brand and quirkiness of owning what is basically the largest Mini on offer. You can also look at it as a BMW iX1 but sans the Teutonic need for convention.