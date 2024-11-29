2024 Mini Cooper S First Drive Review

Why would I buy it
- Fun factor
- Exclusivity
- Joyous handling
Why would I avoid it
- Standard features missing
- Harsh ride quality
What is it?
There is one and only one reason to get yourself a Mini Cooper S in this bright yellow colour. It’s to stand out of the crowd and boy, does this 2024 Cooper S deliver! It’s more or less the same size as the previous-gen Cooper, but now there is an added layer of simplicity and crispness to the way it looks. Make no mistake, it’s as charming as ever and the low-riding stance and short overhangs give it lots of character. But then, there has to be some evolution somewhere and you will find that on the new octagonal grille and the triangular taillights.
The rest of it, including the glasshouse, flared wheel arches, and the overall stance is traditionally Mini. What worked specifically on our test car is the ‘Sunnyside Yellow’ paint, which got it an unbelievable amount of attention on our roads. I also love the comical, bug-eyed LED headlamps which look smashing when lit. To my eye, the 2024 Mini Cooper S one-ups its predecessor when it comes to looks but, is it any good on the inside? Time to check out the cabin and find out.
Is the cabin of the 2024 Mini Cooper S any good?
7.5 / 10
Let’s address the good and the bad later on. What’s conclusive in here is Mini’s quest for minimalism. This has reduced physical interactive elements that we have seen in modern-day Cooper S versions. Gone are the majority of the toggle-style switches and the instrument cluster. Instead, you get a massive round OLED display, which includes all of the car’s functions, including the drive modes, driving assist functions, multimedia settings, and more.
That said, driving functions like the parking brake, gear selector, start/stop switch, and the volume knob are part of the toggle bar positioned below the OLED display. What’s also worth noting is that the gear lever in the centre console has made way for a wireless charging shelf. Mini has approached the balance between tech and plushness a bit differently this time. This new model has plenty of threaded layering on the dashboard and the doors.
The bottom spoke on the three-spoke steering wheel isn’t solid but is made up of a thick piece of fabric, which is super cool. However, I was surprised to see that the new Cooper S has fewer soft-touch material-covered plastics this time around, especially across visibly open spaces on the dash. It’s something that may not be up to everyone’s taste, I feel. Nevertheless, the Cooper S does extremely well when it comes to passenger comfort at the front.
The body-hugging seats are adequately wide and large and the visibility outside is good, too, thanks to the thin A-pillars. Being a wide hatchback, there is more than enough shoulder room and knee room in the foot well. As for those in the back, settling into the rear seats through the front row opening is a bit of a challenge because there is hardly any space to set your feet in place. However, once you have twisted your way into the back, there is a good amount of space.
Legroom is just about adequate for an average-sized adult although shoulder room is surprisingly good for two people. Overall, I think most three-door Mini owners wouldn’t mind the lack of space at the back given the car’s fizzy character.
Equipment-wise, the new Cooper S comes with the new display, LED headlights, climate control, base-level audio system, cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels and ambient lighting as standard. As for the optional extra features, you can configure your Cooper S with a ‘Favoured Pack’ for around Rs. 8 lakh extra. With that, you get parking assist, a lovely-sounding Harman Kardon surround sound system, panoramic glass roof, interior camera, and headlights with extended features.
Is the 2024 Mini Cooper S any good to drive?
8 / 10
Under the stubby bonnet of the new Cooper S sits a familiar 2.0-litre petrol engine. This turbocharged, four-cylinder engine has been in the Mini range for some time and in here, it makes around 204bhp and 300Nm of torque. Interestingly, these figures are very close to what you would get with the JCW version based on the old Cooper S. Unfortunately, it isn’t as loud as the JCW Mini and the exhaust doesn’t pop and burble on the overrun either.
On the bright side, this slightly muted engine delivers incredible punch given this car’s shoebox proportions. It’s got a broad spread of torque, most of which is accessible from as low as 2,000rpm, making it remarkably responsive for a turbo motor. Punch it all the way, and the new Cooper S pulls particularly hard in the midrange. What’s borderline frustrating though is that in the real world, you cannot fully utilise what this engine has to offer because of the lack of manual override. Yes, you get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox but there are no paddle shifters or a gear lever with Tiptronic function. You are at the mercy of the sportiest drive mode if you want maximum engine braking or have to be in the lower gears. It’s unfortunate that there is this level of disconnect because otherwise, this powertrain is a peach.
When driving in traffic, push the throttle pedal halfway through and you know that you have only scratched the surface of the engine’s potential. It is at this point that the need to hunt down an empty stretch of road becomes profound. Come across one and it is fireworks. Of course, it isn’t a manic pull like in a high-performance EV but that strong onset of torque from around 2,500rpm is captivating and before you know it, you are moving really fast. The delightfully quick steering and the taut chassis make things even better when you are going for it. The Cooper S has grown considerably over the years, but there is still that go-kart-like feel behind the wheel. It changes directions like a wasp and over high-speed corners, the front-end gives you the confidence to go around them with a certain degree of poise and assurance. Some may find the steering a bit too heavy for low speeds but it really is a point-and-shoot affair.
Dynamically, the least impressive thing about the Cooper S is its ride quality. I know it isn’t fair to expect this hardcore hot hatch to soak in bumps or potholes like a typical normal car but for daily driving in a city like Mumbai with more than its share of bad roads, you need to be committed. The Cooper S is a stiffly sprung car and the ride is quite harsh over rutted roads and sharp-edged potholes, to the point that it is borderline uncomfortable. Across fairly smooth roads, the ride is much flatter and overall, for the kind of performance on offer, it is acceptable.
Should you buy the 2024 Mini Cooper S?
8 / 10
The new Mini Cooper S is unapologetically amusing to look at and be in. The minimalistic ethos around this new model is something that may not bode well with some but there is definitely a place for a small car like the Cooper S, even at Rs. 44.9 lakh, ex-showroom, without the optional extras. So if you are looking to stand out and you want something that’s incredibly fun to drive, then the new Mini Cooper S is the car for you, provided you are okay with the harsh ride quality and the lack of control over the gearbox.
Photos by Kapil Angane