2024 Mini Cooper S First Drive Review

Let’s address the good and the bad later on. What’s conclusive in here is Mini’s quest for minimalism. This has reduced physical interactive elements that we have seen in modern-day Cooper S versions. Gone are the majority of the toggle-style switches and the instrument cluster. Instead, you get a massive round OLED display, which includes all of the car’s functions, including the drive modes, driving assist functions, multimedia settings, and more.

That said, driving functions like the parking brake, gear selector, start/stop switch, and the volume knob are part of the toggle bar positioned below the OLED display. What’s also worth noting is that the gear lever in the centre console has made way for a wireless charging shelf. Mini has approached the balance between tech and plushness a bit differently this time. This new model has plenty of threaded layering on the dashboard and the doors.

The bottom spoke on the three-spoke steering wheel isn’t solid but is made up of a thick piece of fabric, which is super cool. However, I was surprised to see that the new Cooper S has fewer soft-touch material-covered plastics this time around, especially across visibly open spaces on the dash. It’s something that may not be up to everyone’s taste, I feel. Nevertheless, the Cooper S does extremely well when it comes to passenger comfort at the front.

The body-hugging seats are adequately wide and large and the visibility outside is good, too, thanks to the thin A-pillars. Being a wide hatchback, there is more than enough shoulder room and knee room in the foot well. As for those in the back, settling into the rear seats through the front row opening is a bit of a challenge because there is hardly any space to set your feet in place. However, once you have twisted your way into the back, there is a good amount of space.

Legroom is just about adequate for an average-sized adult although shoulder room is surprisingly good for two people. Overall, I think most three-door Mini owners wouldn’t mind the lack of space at the back given the car’s fizzy character.

Equipment-wise, the new Cooper S comes with the new display, LED headlights, climate control, base-level audio system, cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels and ambient lighting as standard. As for the optional extra features, you can configure your Cooper S with a ‘Favoured Pack’ for around Rs. 8 lakh extra. With that, you get parking assist, a lovely-sounding Harman Kardon surround sound system, panoramic glass roof, interior camera, and headlights with extended features.