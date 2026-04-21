Mini Cooper S Convertible First Drive Review

The Cooper S rides on low-profile 215/40 R18 tyres, which gives it the appeal it needs, but it also means that the ride is very firm with constant vertical movement if the roads are not smooth. You can feel every bump and imperfection, and given the conditions of our roads, that is a lot of the time that you are driving. You also have to be extra cautious when the going gets rough or if there are big potholes, so that you don’t scratch or damage the wheels. Ground clearance is surprisingly not an issue, but over the square breakers, it is better to tread with caution and even do the weave and pass so as not to scrape, more so if you have a fully-loaded car.

However, when an opportunity presents itself for you to have the Cooper S, it comes alive in exactly the way you would expect from an extra-large go-kart, but now with the wind in your hair. The massive wheels sit right on the edge, while the tiny dimensions mean the car is able to change direction faster, and this despite the very noticeable torque steer, especially in the full-fat go-kart mode.

The lack of manual intervention for the gearbox could be looked at in one of two ways. The first would be that you are getting the full go-kart experience, and you can focus on just the throttle and brakes. The other would be that if you want a greater involvement with the driving experience, but want an open-top Mini, then this is a compromise you have to make.