Mini Cooper S Convertible First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Go-kart appeal with chic styling
- Quirky interiors
- Open top experience
Why I would Avoid It
- Firm ride
- Second-row space
Introduction
India has never been one to be kind to the convertible car, and it is not difficult to see why. The weather is oppressive, the traffic is 10-fold more than what the system can handle and for the most convertibles are two-door models, another style that never really caught on in the sub-continent. So if you are willing to overlook all of that and do want a convertible, then why not go in for something that’s over the top? A bright, loud, funky-looking turbocharged four-seater(ish) go-kart with a famous badge. Yes, we are talking about the Mini Cooper S convertible and in its latest guise make quite a case for itself if you want a drop top.
Exterior Design
8 / 10
A convertible roof has become one of the hallmarks of the Mini range, and it is not difficult to see why anyone looking at Mini would gravitate to the open-top experience. After all, this modern generation of Mini (under BMW) has always been loud, flashy and colourful, and seeing the person who’s decided to be loud, flashy and colourful is an added perk for the owner, at least.
On the outside, this Mini Cooper S convertible has all the unique Mini traits like the circular headlamps, short overhangs, large 18-inch wheels and Union Jack tail lamps. What’s more, the bright shades, combined with the family look, make the car ultra-familiar, while its top-down nature also makes it stand out.
Interior Design
7 / 10
The interior is quirky to say the least, with some odd design elements like the materials on the dashboard, the design of the switches, and also the amount of functions built into the screen. Like the outside, this too stands out and tells you clearly that you are sitting in a Mini. Though it should be noted that while everything looks quirky and a bit odd, all the materials used are of high quality, with a lot of soft-touch surfaces giving quite a bit of a premium feel.
Once inside, the first thing that catches your attention is the nice colour schemes, which are light on the eyes, but due to the convertible nature gets soiled quickly. Another nice touch is the frameless front windows that add to the car’s ability to offer a vast view while being a compact package at the same time. The massive central screen, a hallmark of the Mini family since its inception, acts like a bridge between the OG Mini design and future Mini layouts.
Features
7.5 / 10
Now, in terms of basic features, the list is covered with things like dual-zone climate control, a big round central screen, phone mirroring, Auto Park, one-button operation of the roof, powered front seats and auto-park. However, it is missing a 360 camera package and seat ventilation, at least for the front occupants.
Storage
6 / 10
This is one of the places where the Mini’s small size is also its drawback. There is a decent-sized glove box and some storage in the middle, but nothing that is secure, especially in our Indian conditions. The door pockets are shallow and will not be able to hold anything large, while there is also no armrest storage. The boot with the second row up is not easy to access. Space is limited, and it is only capable of holding small bags rather than any major-sized luggage.
Infotainment system
7.9 / 10
The 9.0-inch circular infotainment system is a bridge between classic mini design and modern mini language. It is round and sits in the middle of the dashboard like the original Mini’s speedometer, but controls most of the car's functions.
It is large and easy to use with HD quality graphics and very funky-looking animations, including one that mimics the original central-mounted speedometer. However, the screen does have one major shortcoming, which is that if you load up Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, as most of us do nowadays, then it sits like a layer on top of the main screen in a boxed form. There is no lag in response, but there are no steering buttons to change music tracks; you have to do it on the screen, which realistically is not an issue, as you are quite close to the centre display.
Safety
6 / 10
This convertible version of the Mini Cooper S gets dual front airbags, level-1 ADAS, ABS, stability programme, TPMS, park assist, brake assist and three-point seat belts for all the occupants.
Performance
7 / 10
Under the hood is a 2.0-litre twin turbo producing 200bhp and 300Nm and mated to a seven-speed DCT powering the front wheels! The numbers speak of really good performance, and it doesn’t feel short of motivation, but the gearbox is not as responsive as one would expect from an engine powering a vehicle of this size. One of the things that stands out immediately is that there is no manual intervention for the gearbox, no paddle shifters, no buttons or even a Tiptronic mode. Instead, you mash the throttle, and once the gearbox has found its groove, there is a surge of acceleration that can easily take you into three-digit speeds, and we have no doubt it will easily do its 0-100kmph sprint in the claimed 6.9 seconds that Mini has published.
One of the ways you can have additional fun with the car is by changing the drive modes or what Mini calls its experiences, and the most fun of these is…you guessed it right…Go-kart mode. It alters throttle response, adds weight to the steering wheel and also improves the engine note, which is nice, but a little more rortiness in the exhaust would have surely enhanced the appeal of the vehicle. Oh, and be prepared for torque steer every time you floor it in this drive mode.
There are almost six different drive modes, but you can only feel a major difference when you put it in go-kart mode. The other modes/experiences all feel very similar, with green mode feeling the most muted.
Ride and Handling
7.5 / 10
The Cooper S rides on low-profile 215/40 R18 tyres, which gives it the appeal it needs, but it also means that the ride is very firm with constant vertical movement if the roads are not smooth. You can feel every bump and imperfection, and given the conditions of our roads, that is a lot of the time that you are driving. You also have to be extra cautious when the going gets rough or if there are big potholes, so that you don’t scratch or damage the wheels. Ground clearance is surprisingly not an issue, but over the square breakers, it is better to tread with caution and even do the weave and pass so as not to scrape, more so if you have a fully-loaded car.
However, when an opportunity presents itself for you to have the Cooper S, it comes alive in exactly the way you would expect from an extra-large go-kart, but now with the wind in your hair. The massive wheels sit right on the edge, while the tiny dimensions mean the car is able to change direction faster, and this despite the very noticeable torque steer, especially in the full-fat go-kart mode.
The lack of manual intervention for the gearbox could be looked at in one of two ways. The first would be that you are getting the full go-kart experience, and you can focus on just the throttle and brakes. The other would be that if you want a greater involvement with the driving experience, but want an open-top Mini, then this is a compromise you have to make.
NVH
6 / 10
The NVH insulation is not up to the mark in this price bracket, and that’s mainly down to the convertible nature of the car. You can hear a lot of the road and tyre noise on the move, and what’s more, you don’t get any wind deflectors as part of the standard package.
Verdict
7 / 10
This Mini Cooper S convertible is fun, fast, stylish, has a decent bit of kit on offer, and it is an iconic club that you now join. On the flip side, the second row is cramped, boot space is very limited, the ride is too firm due to the large wheels, and if you are a driving enthusiast, there is no manual intervention for the gearbox.
Photography: Kapil Angane