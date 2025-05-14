MG Windsor Pro First Drive Review

What is it?

It’s what the MG Windsor EV should have been from day 1 of its launch over eight months ago. This is the new Pro version, which gets a bigger battery pack, advanced driving assistance tech, three new colours, and a couple of extra features. Unfortunately, this Windsor EV with more range can be had only in the most expensive variant, and its introductory price of Rs. 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom) has already come to an end, given that it was applicable for the first 8,000 bookings and MG has had that many bookings already. Nevertheless, we have driven the Windsor EV Pro, which now costs Rs. 18.10 lakh. Here’s our full review of it.

Let's talk about all the changes and the improvements first. The most crucial upgrade is the increased battery capacity to 52.9kWh, which is quite a jump from 38kWh in the standard Windsor. Naturally, this has improved the claimed range, which is now at 449km on a single charge as opposed to 332km on the standard model. The Pro version also gets uprated fast charging capability from 45kW to 60kW. MG says ground clearance and the floor height remain unchanged, because the Windsor was designed to accommodate a bigger battery pack without altering the cabin space or the ride height. That said, boot capacity is something that has taken a hit, with this Pro version having a claimed 579-litres of boot space compared to 604-litres on the standard model. In terms of design, the Windsor EV Pro is exactly like the standard car, except it gets a new look for the 18-inch wheels and the fact that MG has introduced three new colors – red, blue and silver.