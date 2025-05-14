MG Windsor Pro First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Improved driving range
- Spacious cabin
- User-friendly performance
Why would I avoid it?
- Rear seat isn’t as luxurious as claimed
- Slightly unsettled ride
What is it?
It’s what the MG Windsor EV should have been from day 1 of its launch over eight months ago. This is the new Pro version, which gets a bigger battery pack, advanced driving assistance tech, three new colours, and a couple of extra features. Unfortunately, this Windsor EV with more range can be had only in the most expensive variant, and its introductory price of Rs. 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom) has already come to an end, given that it was applicable for the first 8,000 bookings and MG has had that many bookings already. Nevertheless, we have driven the Windsor EV Pro, which now costs Rs. 18.10 lakh. Here’s our full review of it.
Let's talk about all the changes and the improvements first. The most crucial upgrade is the increased battery capacity to 52.9kWh, which is quite a jump from 38kWh in the standard Windsor. Naturally, this has improved the claimed range, which is now at 449km on a single charge as opposed to 332km on the standard model. The Pro version also gets uprated fast charging capability from 45kW to 60kW. MG says ground clearance and the floor height remain unchanged, because the Windsor was designed to accommodate a bigger battery pack without altering the cabin space or the ride height. That said, boot capacity is something that has taken a hit, with this Pro version having a claimed 579-litres of boot space compared to 604-litres on the standard model. In terms of design, the Windsor EV Pro is exactly like the standard car, except it gets a new look for the 18-inch wheels and the fact that MG has introduced three new colors – red, blue and silver.
Is the cabin of the Windsor EV Pro any good?
The only notable update inside the cabin is the dual-tone ivory look for the seats, which heightens the sense of space. Not that sitting inside the standard model feels claustrophobic, but it's good to see MG acting quickly on the customer feedback and adding this nicer-looking dual tone theme. More crucially, MG has also equipped the Windsor EV Pro with Level 2 ADAS capability, the controls of which are built into the massive 15.6-inch infotainment display, which is larger than the laptop I’ve used to write this review. The screen is pretty much out there and gets a lot of attention from onlookers, especially in slow-moving traffic, however, it isn’t the slickest to use. The UI doesn’t look polished, and some of the menus take longer than usual to cycle through. Also, the fact that MG has eliminated physical controls for headlamps and ORVMs is something that takes a lot of getting used to.
Other highlight features include a 9-speaker audio system by Infinity, which sounds extremely good, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 256-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat. The Pro version gets a powered tailgate, which is missing on the standard car, and yet it continues to do without a rear wiper, which is baffling to me.
As for space and comfort, the Windsor EV Pro is identical to the standard car. At the back, you get ‘Business Class’ seats, as MG calls them. The USP here is the 135-degree recline function, which gives you the added flexibility to stretch out and make yourself more comfortable on long journeys. Seating comfort overall is good, although common business class-like features, such as sunshades and tray tables, are missing.
Is the Windsor EV Pro good to drive?
The Windsor EV Pro gets a larger 52.9kWh battery pack, which is available only in the top-spec Essence variant. It is paired to a 134bhp/200Nm electric motor mounted on the front axle. The rest of the variants get a 38kWh battery pack. The process of getting into the Windsor and driving it is similar to the Comet EV. There is no start/stop button. Instead, you press the brake, and the car is ready to go. You get four driving modes – Eco, Eco+, Normal, and Sport. In Sport mode, the Windsor EV Pro feels quite lively and responsive with enough grunt to overtake long vehicles in a jiffy. The throttle response isn’t too aggressive at low speeds either, making this car extremely easy to drive for someone who isn’t used to the instant torque delivery of EVs.
The ride quality, especially of this top-spec model running on 18-inch wheels, is on the firmer side, but it isn’t uncomfortable in any way. What’s concerning, though, is the constant up-and-down movement at higher speeds when the road gets uneven. This is primarily due to the softly sprung setup. It gets pronounced if you have three to four people in the car.
As for the driving range, MG claims 449km on a single charge, although its real-world range is something that we will be able to verify only after we get the Windsor EV Pro again for an extended period, so stay tuned for that.
Should you buy the Windsor EV Pro?
Going by the number of bookings MG has had so far, the brand is on to something positive with the Windsor EV Pro. The bigger battery pack is something that the Windsor always needed to take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric. As for the rest, it looks quirky, it feels different, and now, with the addition of the extra features, including Level 2 ADAS, the Windsor Pro EV has gotten one step closer to becoming a primary vehicle for those wanting to switch to the EV life.
Photography: Kapil Angane