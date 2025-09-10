CarWale
    AD

    MG Windsor Long-Term Review: City Report

    Authors Image

    Vikrant Singh

    7,503 Views

    Introduction

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The MG Windsor has been part of my daily grind for over a month now. And in the city, it comes across as a car that’s easy to live with… mostly.

    We Like

    The Windsor is calm and composed. It is quiet, vibe-free, and easy on the senses. Its light controls add to the effortlessness. Even in Normal mode, the car feels light-footed; the steering isn’t artificially heavy, and the brakes shed speed without drama.

    Then there’s the regenerative braking. Three modes, all well-calibrated. Light feels natural without too much freewheeling, Medium brings that familiar EV-like control, and Heavy is strong but easy to get used to. Add four drive modes into the mix, and Normal again comes across as the sweet spot.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    The AC, though it demands higher fan speeds and lower temperature setting thanks to the Windsor’s generous glass area, still does the job effectively. And the visibility, aided by a high seating position and big windows, makes this large EV surprisingly easy to park and thread through traffic.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    Finally, the range. Drive sensibly, and the numbers stay predictable. It builds confidence, and with it, a natural charging rhythm.

    We Don't Like

    Exterior Right Side View

    Ride quality is the biggest downer. The large wheels - and the firm suspension to compensate for the Windsor's weight - mean the ride over bumpy, broken, and undulating Mumbai roads isn't the most comfortable or cosseting. A set of smaller wheels with taller profile tyres might make it friendlier.

    The drive modes? Eco and Eco Plus are pointless. They sap performance to the extent you start doubting your choice. Normal is where you’ll stay.

    Interior Infotainment System

    And then there are the controls. Too many functions are dumped into the same set of steering-mounted buttons. ORVM adjustment, driver info toggles, and audio controls — all fight for your attention and the right sequence to operate them in. Add to that a laggy infotainment system that holds too many basic controls hostage, and frustration isn’t far.

    Verdict

    The Windsor makes city driving a calm, predictable experience — refined, efficient, and easy to handle. But its stiff ride and lack of dedicated controls mean it can still get on your nerves from time to time.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    MG Windsor EV Image
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz G580 First Drive Review

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Sep
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Sep
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 9.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Sep
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Aug
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Launching Soon
    Sep 2025
    Maruti Victoris

    Rs. 12.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo EX30
    Launching Soon
    Sep 2025
    Volvo EX30

    Rs. 40.00 - 42.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift
    Mahindra Thar Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Jaguar E-Pace
    Jaguar E-Pace

    Rs. 71.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 3
    Vinfast VF 3

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars