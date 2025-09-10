MG Windsor Long-Term Review: City Report

Introduction

The MG Windsor has been part of my daily grind for over a month now. And in the city, it comes across as a car that’s easy to live with… mostly.

We Like

The Windsor is calm and composed. It is quiet, vibe-free, and easy on the senses. Its light controls add to the effortlessness. Even in Normal mode, the car feels light-footed; the steering isn’t artificially heavy, and the brakes shed speed without drama.

Then there’s the regenerative braking. Three modes, all well-calibrated. Light feels natural without too much freewheeling, Medium brings that familiar EV-like control, and Heavy is strong but easy to get used to. Add four drive modes into the mix, and Normal again comes across as the sweet spot.

The AC, though it demands higher fan speeds and lower temperature setting thanks to the Windsor’s generous glass area, still does the job effectively. And the visibility, aided by a high seating position and big windows, makes this large EV surprisingly easy to park and thread through traffic.

Finally, the range. Drive sensibly, and the numbers stay predictable. It builds confidence, and with it, a natural charging rhythm.

We Don't Like

Ride quality is the biggest downer. The large wheels - and the firm suspension to compensate for the Windsor's weight - mean the ride over bumpy, broken, and undulating Mumbai roads isn't the most comfortable or cosseting. A set of smaller wheels with taller profile tyres might make it friendlier.

The drive modes? Eco and Eco Plus are pointless. They sap performance to the extent you start doubting your choice. Normal is where you’ll stay.

And then there are the controls. Too many functions are dumped into the same set of steering-mounted buttons. ORVM adjustment, driver info toggles, and audio controls — all fight for your attention and the right sequence to operate them in. Add to that a laggy infotainment system that holds too many basic controls hostage, and frustration isn’t far.

Verdict

The Windsor makes city driving a calm, predictable experience — refined, efficient, and easy to handle. But its stiff ride and lack of dedicated controls mean it can still get on your nerves from time to time.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi