MG Majestor First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Extensive feature list
- Serious off-road hardware
- Strong road presence
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Laggy infotainment system
- Inconsistent low-speed drivability
Introduction
When your budget stretches to around Rs. 50 lakh and you are in the market for a proper SUV - something that is big, practical, and carries undeniable road presence, the Toyota Fortuner is often the default choice. It has, over the years, built a reputation that’s hard to shake. However, every once in a while, a challenger steps in, attempting to disrupt that dominance by offering more. More visual appeal, more features, greater practicality, and importantly, stronger value at a relatively lower price point.
One such contender was the MG Gloster, which made its debut in 2020. While it may not have matched the Fortuner’s popularity, it did manage to carve a niche for itself with its feature-loaded approach and sheer size. Now, MG is back with a successor - the Majestor. Positioned as a step forward rather than just a replacement, the MG Majestor brings with it updated styling, new features, and a stronger focus on off-road capability. The question is, does it move the needle enough to seriously challenge the segment benchmarks? That’s what we set out to find.
Exterior Design
The Majestor makes an impression the moment it enters your rear-view mirror. It is large, upright, and has the kind of presence that’s hard to ignore. There’s no mistaking it for anything else on the road, and that in itself says a lot about its visual identity. For 2026, MG has dialled back on chrome and instead opted for a more contemporary, blacked-out theme, giving the SUV a noticeably tougher stance.
Up front, the design has shifted from being understated to more aggressive. The grille now features large, squared-off elements, and the lighting setup has been completely reworked. The DRLs stretch across the width of the bonnet, complemented by vertical elements flanking the grille, while the main headlamp clusters are positioned lower on the bumper in a stacked layout. The overall effect is bolder and more rugged than before, aligning well with the SUV’s positioning.
Beyond just styling, the Majestor continues to leverage its size as a key talking point. At over five metres in length, 2016mm in width, and with a wheelbase of 2950mm, it remains one of the largest SUVs in its segment. These dimensions not only enhance its road presence but also promise generous space inside the cabin. The new 19-inch alloy wheels, however, feel slightly understated in comparison to the rest of the design and could have been more visually striking.
The blacked-out treatment extends across elements like the ORVMs, roof rails, and door handles. That said, on the all-black test car, some of these details tend to get visually lost, reducing the overall contrast. Around the rear, changes are more subtle. The tail lamps now feature a connected lighting signature, lending a more modern touch, while the bold ‘Majestor’ lettering across the tailgate ensures it doesn’t go unnoticed. The faux exhaust housings have also been redesigned, although they remain purely cosmetic.
Interior Design
Step inside the MG Majestor, and the first thing you notice is the completely reworked dashboard layout. Apart from the steering wheel and the split-opening centre armrest, most elements have been redesigned to give the cabin a fresher look. The new air vents, a neatly integrated grab handle for the front passenger, and the retention of physical controls for the climate control system are all welcome touches that improve usability.
That said, MG has opted for a predominantly smoked black interior theme this time around. While it does lend a cohesive and somewhat stealthy appearance, it lacks the visual richness of the tan and black combination seen in the Gloster. As a result, the cabin doesn’t feel as premium or inviting, with many elements blending into each other rather than standing out.
The front seats are well-equipped, offering electric adjustment, ventilation, and even massage functions. While these features add to the sense of luxury, the quirky naming of the massage modes such as ‘Catwalk’ and ‘Snake’ feels slightly out of place in an otherwise serious SUV.
The centre console has also been reworked, and one of the more noticeable changes is the relocation of the gear selector to the steering column, freeing up space between the front seats. While the indicator and wiper controls remain on the stalk, the headlamp controls have been shifted into the infotainment system, which isn’t the most intuitive solution, especially while driving.
Features
If there’s one area where the Majestor truly flexes its muscles, it’s the feature list. Building on an already well-equipped package from before, MG has added even more equipment to make this SUV feel thoroughly loaded.
New additions include dual wireless charging pads, 64-colour ambient lighting, heated ORVMs, an in-cabin air purifier, and a 220-volt power outlet in the second row—particularly useful for powering larger electronic devices on the go.
The cabin is also equipped with a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and a large panoramic sunroof that enhances the sense of space. The 12.3-inch infotainment screen continues to serve as the central hub for most functions, although we’ve already discussed its performance in detail in the next section.
That said, considering how feature-rich the Majestor already is, there’s always room to ask for more. Elements like rear window sunblinds, flush-fitting door handles, or even a fold-out tray for rear passengers, features seen in some lower segments could have further enhanced the overall experience.
Space
Space is one area where the MG Majestor delivers without compromise. Irrespective of which row you occupy, there’s a clear sense of roominess that complements its full-size SUV credentials.
Starting with the front row, the seats offer ample electric adjustability, allowing you to find an ideal driving position with ease. What stands out is the improved cushioning. Thankfully, not as firm as what we experienced in the Gloster. The addition of lumbar support and well-shaped side bolsters ensures that occupants remain comfortable and well-supported, even over longer journeys.
However, for buyers who intend to be chauffeur-driven, the second row becomes far more relevant. The Majestor will be offered with both captain and bench seat configurations, and our test car came equipped with the latter. The bench is wide enough to accommodate three adults without making it feel cramped, which is always a strong advantage in this segment. You also get the flexibility of sliding the seats and reclining the backrest, while the large window area enhances the sense of space and provides excellent outward visibility. The only minor shortcoming is that the seat base could have been slightly longer to offer better under-thigh support, although it isn’t a significant drawback in everyday use.
Moving to the third row, access is relatively straightforward. Instead of a traditional tumble mechanism, the second row slides forward while partially folding the seat base, creating enough room to get in. The wide door aperture and thoughtfully placed step-in point further ease ingress. At 5’6”, I found there to be adequate headroom and shoulder room, even with another similarly built passenger seated alongside. That said, like most SUVs in this class, the third-row seating position is slightly raised, which impacts under-thigh support. Additionally, the inability to slide your feet under the second row limits overall comfort for longer journeys.
Storage
Complementing the generous cabin space is a well-thought-out storage layout. The centre console features dual-opening lids that reveal a deep cubby space, making it practical for storing everyday essentials. There’s also an additional storage tray beneath the centre console, which further enhances usability and conveniently integrates USB charging ports.
In terms of smaller storage areas, the cabin is well-equipped with a total of six cup holders and four bottle holders, all of which can comfortably accommodate one-litre bottles. These are sensibly distributed across rows, ensuring practicality for all occupants.
Despite being a three-row SUV, the Majestor manages to offer a usable 343 litres of boot space even with all seats in place. Fold down the third row, and this expands to over 1300 litres, making it versatile enough for both family trips and luggage-heavy travel. A spare wheel is also neatly tucked under the floor, rounding off a practical and functional storage setup.
Infotainment System
The Majestor is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that, while similar in size to before, now features slimmer bezels and a refreshed user interface. Visually, it looks modern and in line with the segment’s expectations, but the experience isn’t entirely seamless.
As seen in several other MG models, responsiveness continues to be a weak point. The system tends to lag and isn’t as fluid as you would expect, especially considering the sheer number of functions it controls. During our time with the car, there were instances where inputs required multiple taps to register, which can get frustrating over time.
This becomes more evident given how heavily feature-loaded the system is. Controls for seat ventilation and massage functions, vehicle settings, ambient lighting, audio, connectivity, and even ADAS-related menus are all integrated into this screen. While the layout itself is familiar and fairly intuitive, the lack of responsiveness slightly takes away from the overall user experience.
The system also doubles up as the display for the 360-degree camera. The feed is usable and does the job in tight situations, but the resolution and clarity are average at best and could have been sharper for a vehicle in this price bracket.
Safety
On the safety front, the Majestor builds on its feature-rich positioning with a comprehensive suite of systems. It comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS functionality, offering a total of 13 features. These include essentials like lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist, all of which add an extra layer of driver assistance, especially on highways.
In addition to ADAS, the SUV is equipped with six airbags, front parking sensors, disc brakes on all four wheels, and an electronic parking brake. Convenience-linked safety features such as rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and a tyre pressure monitoring system are also part of the package.
Performance
Powering the Majestor is the familiar 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, producing 213bhp and 478.5Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. On paper, this setup remains unchanged, but the real highlight this time lies in the expanded off-road hardware and drive configurability.
The Majestor now comes equipped with as many as 10 terrain modes, along with three differential locks - front, rear, and notably, a centre differential lock as well. This is a significant addition, as very few SUVs in this segment offer such a comprehensive locking setup. Complementing this are three drive modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport, and three steering modes - Urban, Normal, and Dynamic allowing you to tailor the driving experience based on conditions.
We also had the opportunity to put these systems to the test on a curated off-road trail. While most owners may never push the SUV this far, it’s reassuring to know the depth of its capability. The standout feature here is MG’s M-Crawl function. Activated via the ‘CCO’ dial with the rear differential locked, it essentially works as a low-speed off-road cruise control. The system takes over throttle and braking inputs, allowing the driver to focus purely on steering. It operates at speeds under 5kmph and manages tricky, uneven terrain including steep inclines and rocky patches with impressive composure and precision. The Majestor also offers selectable drivetrain modes, including Auto, 2H, and 4H, controlled via a dedicated dial, which further enhances its versatility across different terrains.
It’s worth noting that our test vehicle was equipped with 255/60 all-terrain tyres, whereas the standard version will come with 265/55 road-biased tyres. Naturally, the former provided additional grip during the off-road exercise.
On the road, the engine remains refined and impressively quiet. At regular speeds, there’s very little diesel clatter filtering into the cabin, and it only becomes audible when pushed closer to the redline. Performance, however, is a mixed bag at lower speeds. There is a slight lethargy when moving off from a standstill, and the gearbox takes a moment to slot into the right ratio, making initial responses feel a bit subdued.
That said, once you push past the 2,000rpm mark, the engine comes into its own. There’s a noticeable surge in pulling power, and the Majestor gathers speed with far more urgency, making highway driving and overtakes feel effortless.
Ride and Handling
The Majestor continues to be built on a body-on-frame chassis, and that inherent trait is evident in the way it rides, especially at lower speeds. Around town, the SUV feels slightly busy, with noticeable vertical movement over uneven surfaces and smaller road imperfections making their presence felt inside the cabin.
However, as speeds increase, the ride quality improves significantly. The suspension settles down and begins to absorb bumps with far greater composure. In fact, the Majestor deals with broken patches, small potholes, and rumble strips with an almost dismissive ease, often making them feel less intrusive than expected. Its independent suspension setup plays a key role here, allowing it to maintain stability while effectively cushioning occupants from harsh road conditions.
From behind the wheel, the commanding driving position further adds to the sense of confidence. You sit high, and the large windscreen, generously sized windows, and substantial ORVMs offer excellent all-round visibility. That said, the sheer size of the mirrors does require some getting used to in tighter spaces.
When it comes to handling, the Majestor behaves as you would expect from a large, ladder-frame SUV. The steering is light, which makes it easy to manoeuvre at low speeds, but the overall mass and dimensions are always apparent. Push it into corners with enthusiasm, and there is noticeable body roll, reminding you that this is built more for comfort and capability rather than outright agility.
NVH
It does a commendable job when it comes to noise insulation and overall cabin refinement. It features what MG calls a sound-absorbing front windshield, and in real-world conditions, it does contribute to keeping the cabin noticeably quiet, especially at cruising speeds.
Road noise is well contained too, although this could partly be influenced by the all-terrain tyres on our test vehicle, which may differ from the standard setup. Nevertheless, the level of insulation is impressive for a body-on-frame SUV of this size.
Despite being powered by a diesel engine, vibrations are well managed. There are no intrusive sensations through common touchpoints like the steering wheel or pedals, which enhances the overall sense of refinement. Adding to this is the solid build quality, something you notice every time you shut the doors, which close with a reassuring, weighty thud.
Verdict
Breaking into the full-size SUV segment has never been easy, and for MG, it has always been an uphill climb. The Majestor continues that effort, building on the foundation laid by the Gloster while attempting to address some of its gaps.
What works strongly in its favour is its undeniable road presence, a spacious and practical cabin, and a feature list that remains one of the most extensive in the segment. The addition of more sophisticated off-road hardware especially the inclusion of three differential locks and terrain modes elevates its capability significantly.
However, the Majestor isn’t without its shortcomings. The infotainment system continues to be a weak link, lacking the responsiveness expected at this price point. Similarly, while the cabin is well-equipped, the overall plastic quality in certain areas could have been better to match the premium positioning.
That said, the Majestor isn’t trying to be a like-for-like alternative to the Toyota Fortuner. Instead, it takes a different approach. One that focuses on offering more equipment, more space, and now, more off-road tech for the money. Whether it can truly challenge the segment leader will ultimately come down to pricing. If positioned aggressively, it has all the ingredients to appeal to buyers who prioritise comfort, features, and presence over outright brand legacy.
In essence, the Majestor feels like a more complete and capable evolution of the Gloster. It may not dethrone the Fortuner overnight, but it certainly strengthens MG’s case and could very well carve out a stronger niche for itself among buyers looking for something different in this segment.
Pictures by Kapil Angane