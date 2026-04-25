MG Majestor First Drive Review

Verdict

Breaking into the full-size SUV segment has never been easy, and for MG, it has always been an uphill climb. The Majestor continues that effort, building on the foundation laid by the Gloster while attempting to address some of its gaps.

What works strongly in its favour is its undeniable road presence, a spacious and practical cabin, and a feature list that remains one of the most extensive in the segment. The addition of more sophisticated off-road hardware especially the inclusion of three differential locks and terrain modes elevates its capability significantly.

However, the Majestor isn’t without its shortcomings. The infotainment system continues to be a weak link, lacking the responsiveness expected at this price point. Similarly, while the cabin is well-equipped, the overall plastic quality in certain areas could have been better to match the premium positioning.

That said, the Majestor isn’t trying to be a like-for-like alternative to the Toyota Fortuner. Instead, it takes a different approach. One that focuses on offering more equipment, more space, and now, more off-road tech for the money. Whether it can truly challenge the segment leader will ultimately come down to pricing. If positioned aggressively, it has all the ingredients to appeal to buyers who prioritise comfort, features, and presence over outright brand legacy.

In essence, the Majestor feels like a more complete and capable evolution of the Gloster. It may not dethrone the Fortuner overnight, but it certainly strengthens MG’s case and could very well carve out a stronger niche for itself among buyers looking for something different in this segment.

Pictures by Kapil Angane