Living with the MG M9

Introduction

There’s a funny thing that happens when you spend enough time reviewing cars for a living. You begin believing that every good car needs to speak to the driver. You start looking for steering feel, weight transfer, throttle response, chassis balance, and all those little details that make driving enjoyable. Over time, you become conditioned to evaluate cars from behind the wheel because that’s usually where the story begins.

Then a car like the MG M9 enters your life and quietly changes the question. Instead of asking, ‘How does it drive?’, it asks, ‘How does everyone else feel?’ It sounds like a simple shift in perspective, but after living with the M9 for a few days, I realised it completely changes the way you judge a vehicle.

The first impression is exactly what you would expect. The M9 is enormous. It has that classic luxury MPV silhouette with a tall roof, a huge glass area, an upright nose, broad proportions, and a design language that immediately reminds you of premium people movers. The front end feels imposing with its oversized grille and slim LED lighting, while the side profile makes no attempt to hide the car’s sheer size either.

It doesn’t look sporty. It doesn’t look aggressive. It simply looks expensive. And honestly, that suits the brief perfectly.

What surprised me most was how quickly the intimidation disappeared once I started driving it.

You sit high, visibility is excellent, the cameras cover your blind spots well, and the steering is so light that manoeuvring this massive MPV through Navi Mumbai traffic became far easier than I had expected. Even the dimensions, which initially feel impossible to judge, start shrinking around you after a while.

There were moments when I expected trouble too. Looking at the low stance and sizeable overhangs, I assumed every speed breaker would become an exercise in patience. However, over a few days of use, the M9 never really complained. It cleared obstacles better than expected and never made me overly conscious about damaging an expensive luxury MPV.

And that’s where the car slowly begins revealing itself. Beneath all the screens, leather, and luxury touches, the MG M9 is surprisingly easy to live with.