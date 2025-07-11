MG M9 First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Rear seat comfort
- Features
- Road presence
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Firm ride
- Limited long-distance usability
What is it?
Big, bold, and unlike anything else on the road, the M9 is MG India’s most premium offering yet. But, where exactly does this all-electric MPV fit into the scenario? It doesn’t have the badge appeal or sheer opulence of a European luxury sedan or SUV, but the 5.3m-long M9 more than makes up for that with space and versatility, more than you will find in any sub Rs. 1 Crore car.
In a segment that’s slowly moving out of its niche status (thanks to the Toyota Vellfire and the Kia Carnival), the M9 is making a unique space for itself as the only electric luxury MPV in India, and that’s precisely what makes it interesting. But does all that size and EV tech translate to real-world appeal, especially in a segment that's overshadowed by SUVs? Let’s find out.
Is the Cabin of the MG M9 Any Good?
Step inside the M9 and you will quickly realise that the cabin serves two very different purposes depending on where you are seated. Up front, it’s all about minimalism and space. The dashboard design is clean and clutter-free, almost to a fault. The EV architecture means there’s acres of space, flat floor, and an overall sense of openness that ICE sedans and SUVs simply cannot replicate.
The majority of functions, including climate control, drive modes, media, and more, are integrated into the large central touchscreen. It’s a slick, high-resolution unit that responds well to inputs, but it can get a bit too layered at times. Some sub-menus feel like a flood of information, and there’s a learning curve before everything starts to feel intuitive. Meanwhile, the digital driver’s display behind the steering is functional and gets the job done, though the graphics and layout are basic compared to the main display.
So while the front seat experience leans toward minimalism, the rear is all about comfort and features. The M9’s ultimate party trick is the second-row ottoman seats. These are fully loaded with 16-way power adjustment, heating and ventilation, and no fewer than eight massage modes. Each of these seats also comes with a dedicated touchscreen control integrated into the armrest, offering access to various features like massage settings, seat positioning, ambient lighting, sunroof operation, and even AC controls. With triple-zone climate control, dual sunroofs (a single pane in the front and a panoramic unit at the rear), ambient lighting with 64 colour options, and a rear 220V V2L power outlet, the M9 doesn’t hold back on features. Additionally, there are Type A/C USB ports and something called boss mode, which allows the left-hand side rear passenger to move the front passenger seat using buttons on the side of the backrest.
Surprisingly, the sunshades are manual for the second-row, while the third row occupants don’t get any, which feels like a strange omission given how loaded the rest of the cabin is. The MG M9 isn’t without its flaws. There are some areas in the cabin where the plastic quality doesn’t match the rest of the cabin, particularly lower down the door pads and around the centre console in the second row.
While it doesn’t get the same level of luxury or tech as the middle row, the third-row seating experience is surprisingly usable, even for adults. The seat base is long enough to offer decent under-thigh support, and that alone makes a big difference on longer journeys. The seat is set relatively high, too, which helps with a more natural seating posture.
Is the MG M9 Any Good to Drive?
Powering the M9 is a 90kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 548km. It features a front-wheel-drive layout, with an electric motor mounted at the front producing 245bhp and 350Nm of torque. While these figures may not sound particularly dramatic on paper, in the real world, the M9’s performance feels more than adequate.
This certainly isn’t an EV built for rapid acceleration. Instead, the M9 focuses on delivering a smooth and calming drive experience. Whether you’re ambling through city traffic or cruising on the highway, there is enough power available for overtakes - the instant torque is present, but it’s delivered in a very linear manner. Despite its imposing size, the M9 is surprisingly easy to drive. The steering is light, the front seat offers a commanding view of the road, and visibility all around is excellent.
That said, it’s not without its quirks. The ADAS is a bit too eager to chime in, constantly beeping and alerting the driver, something that can get annoying in stop-and-go traffic. Another inconvenience is the electronic parking brake. Unlike most cars that offer a physical button, disengaging the M9’s parking brake requires navigating through the main display, which feels unnecessarily complicated, especially when you’re in a hurry.
Also, the M9’s low-speed ride leaves something to be desired. The suspension setup doesn’t quite deliver the plushness expected from what is basically a luxury people-mover. At city speeds, especially over uneven surfaces or rumble strips, the ride tends to feel firm and less forgiving. However, the M9 redeems itself with excellent cabin insulation. Even at highway speeds, road and wind noise are impressively contained, which is quite surprising given its brick-like shape and large wheels.
Should You Buy the MG M9?
The MG M9 makes for a compelling luxury MPV, especially for those prioritising rear seat comfort and convenience. It offers a rear seat experience that rivals high-end European offerings, and the feature set isn’t bad, either. That said, there are a couple of things that hold it back from being perfect: the ride is noticeably firm, some of the plastics and finishes aren’t up to the mark, and the absence of sunshades for third-row passengers is a miss. Still, for buyers who value second-row comfort above all else, the M9 is worth considering.
If MG manages to price the M9 around the Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, the electric M9 could take some of the buyers away from the diesel-only Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire hybrid. While the Vellfire may continue to appeal to those seeking Toyota’s brand value and a strong hybrid system, the Carnival offers better long-distance usability. Meanwhile, the M9’s USP is that it’s the only electric luxury MPV in India currently. For chauffeur-driven buyers especially, it could turn out to be the most value-for-money option of the lot.
Pictures by Kapil Angane