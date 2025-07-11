MG M9 First Drive Review

Is the Cabin of the MG M9 Any Good?

Step inside the M9 and you will quickly realise that the cabin serves two very different purposes depending on where you are seated. Up front, it’s all about minimalism and space. The dashboard design is clean and clutter-free, almost to a fault. The EV architecture means there’s acres of space, flat floor, and an overall sense of openness that ICE sedans and SUVs simply cannot replicate.

The majority of functions, including climate control, drive modes, media, and more, are integrated into the large central touchscreen. It’s a slick, high-resolution unit that responds well to inputs, but it can get a bit too layered at times. Some sub-menus feel like a flood of information, and there’s a learning curve before everything starts to feel intuitive. Meanwhile, the digital driver’s display behind the steering is functional and gets the job done, though the graphics and layout are basic compared to the main display.

So while the front seat experience leans toward minimalism, the rear is all about comfort and features. The M9’s ultimate party trick is the second-row ottoman seats. These are fully loaded with 16-way power adjustment, heating and ventilation, and no fewer than eight massage modes. Each of these seats also comes with a dedicated touchscreen control integrated into the armrest, offering access to various features like massage settings, seat positioning, ambient lighting, sunroof operation, and even AC controls. With triple-zone climate control, dual sunroofs (a single pane in the front and a panoramic unit at the rear), ambient lighting with 64 colour options, and a rear 220V V2L power outlet, the M9 doesn’t hold back on features. Additionally, there are Type A/C USB ports and something called boss mode, which allows the left-hand side rear passenger to move the front passenger seat using buttons on the side of the backrest.

Surprisingly, the sunshades are manual for the second-row, while the third row occupants don’t get any, which feels like a strange omission given how loaded the rest of the cabin is. The MG M9 isn’t without its flaws. There are some areas in the cabin where the plastic quality doesn’t match the rest of the cabin, particularly lower down the door pads and around the centre console in the second row.

While it doesn’t get the same level of luxury or tech as the middle row, the third-row seating experience is surprisingly usable, even for adults. The seat base is long enough to offer decent under-thigh support, and that alone makes a big difference on longer journeys. The seat is set relatively high, too, which helps with a more natural seating posture.