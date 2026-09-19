MG Hector Tomahawk EV Essence First Drive Review

Exterior

Up front, the face is flat with dual-stack LED DRLs, full-LED headlamps, and a large MG logo in the middle. Move over to the side and you can see the nice 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with the pop-out door handles and large black OVRMs. It is also here that you can see the large overhangs of the vehicle at both ends. Move over to the rear and the connected tail lamps and Tomahawk badging dominate the proceedings, adding well to the overall image of the car.

On paper, the Tomahawk should not be hard to miss on the road. It is 4.8 metres and has a wheelbase of 2.8 metres. What's more, the colour palette is not bright, but it is not subtle either. But look at the car in real life, and the picture comes out slightly different. None of the design elements pops out, and the longer you look at the car, the more you see elements of the regular MG Hector giving it that younger-brother/older-brother vibe (which they are anyway). Each of its main rivals is the Mahindra XEV 9s and the Kia Carens Clavis EV.