MG Cyberster Track Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Fast off the line
- Grabs eyeballs
- EV means you can keep it forever!
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Fast but uninspiring
- Cramped inside
What is it?
7.5 / 10
According to MG, the Cyberster is the spiritual successor to the MGB. The MGB, for those not in the know, was a small, affordable, soulful roadster that put MG on the map in the sixties. It made around 100bhp from a 1.8-litre, naturally aspirated inline-four. It wasn’t blisteringly fast, not by today’s standards at least, but it was quick for its time. More importantly, it was simple and fun.
The Cyberster? Quite the opposite. It packs nearly 550bhp, features all-wheel drive, and is equipped with a 77kWh battery pack. It’s louder — visually and mechanically — than the MGB ever was. And with a Rs. 75 lakh ex-showroom price tag, it’s anything but affordable. The big question then: does it still carry the ‘soulful’ torch forward?
Is the Cabin of the Cyberster Any Good?
7.5 / 10
The first thing that hits you about the Cyberster’s cabin is how driver-focused it is. Everything in the driver’s corner is alive and kicking, while the co-driver gets a plain dashboard view and a sheepish reach to the central cup holder. Clearly, no one spared a thought for the passenger here.
As for the driver, sim-racing fans will feel right at home. The instrumentation, three screens laid out in a gamer-style wraparound, makes you feel as if you are seated in the centre, almost like an open-wheel race car. The steering feels great to hold and look at, and even the P, R, N, D controls are clearly marked and easy to use. Both front seats are comfy and supportive, and for a sports car, visibility is surprisingly good.
Our main gripe, aside from the tight space, is that the cabin doesn’t feel premium, sporty, or even emotional enough. It’s futuristic, yes, but it feels a bit too functional for a sports car.
Is the Cyberster Any Good to Drive?
7.5 / 10
Being electric, it’s fast. Very fast. Blink and you’re past 100kmph. Keep it pinned, and 200kmph isn’t far behind either. On straight roads or off the line, it’ll leave anyone wanting to keep up gasping, and in your dust.
Also, being electric, we weren’t expecting to be overrun by emotions behind the wheel. Still, the sheer lack of it caught us off guard.
I’ve driven EVs at the Buddh International Circuit - including the Cyberster - and while no electric car has matched the thrill of a good ICE car, I’ve had some fun with EVs on track before. That connect, though, was missing here.
Not that it is bad dynamically. The Cyberster is heavy, yes - nearly two tonnes. But it hides its weight well. It turns in predictably, there’s minimal roll or understeer, and though the steering isn’t exactly sharp, it’s not slow either. This is when you’re driving it quickly, but sensibly.
Push harder, and it doesn’t elevate the experience like a true sports car should. The power delivery doesn’t build linearly enough. The steering lacks feel and feedback. And the harder you push, the more prone it is to understeer than feeling playful like a sports car should, especially on a track.
Yes, it’s fast. Yes, it can corner. And yes, the brakes are fantastic - great feel, strong bite, and solid progression. But from an enthusiast’s point of view, it’s still all a bit dull. Mute, uninvolving, and lacking soul - everything a sports car shouldn’t be.
Should You Buy One?
7.5 / 10
The Cyberster is for those who want to stand out, make a statement, and tell the world they’re young, energetic, and open to new experiences. With its long bonnet, low stance, clean lines, bright colours, and drop-top style, it’s a certified head-turner - roof up or down.
But it’s not for the driving enthusiast. Not for those chasing the quintessential sports car experience. And, it is definitely not for those seeking old-school connection and soul from behind the wheel. Think of it as an indulgence, one that’s blisteringly quick and politically correct all at once.
Photography by: Kaustubh Gandhi