MG Cyberster Track Drive Review

Being electric, it’s fast. Very fast. Blink and you’re past 100kmph. Keep it pinned, and 200kmph isn’t far behind either. On straight roads or off the line, it’ll leave anyone wanting to keep up gasping, and in your dust.

Also, being electric, we weren’t expecting to be overrun by emotions behind the wheel. Still, the sheer lack of it caught us off guard.

I’ve driven EVs at the Buddh International Circuit - including the Cyberster - and while no electric car has matched the thrill of a good ICE car, I’ve had some fun with EVs on track before. That connect, though, was missing here.

Not that it is bad dynamically. The Cyberster is heavy, yes - nearly two tonnes. But it hides its weight well. It turns in predictably, there’s minimal roll or understeer, and though the steering isn’t exactly sharp, it’s not slow either. This is when you’re driving it quickly, but sensibly.

Push harder, and it doesn’t elevate the experience like a true sports car should. The power delivery doesn’t build linearly enough. The steering lacks feel and feedback. And the harder you push, the more prone it is to understeer than feeling playful like a sports car should, especially on a track.

Yes, it’s fast. Yes, it can corner. And yes, the brakes are fantastic - great feel, strong bite, and solid progression. But from an enthusiast’s point of view, it’s still all a bit dull. Mute, uninvolving, and lacking soul - everything a sports car shouldn’t be.