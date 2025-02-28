Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV Luxury Drive Experience

Is the cabin of the Maybach EQS SUV any good?

We begin with the rear seat package where you get two individual spaces quilted out in the finest leather, and many high-quality plastics for the all-touch surfaces. Every click, every touch, and every movement feels special, making sure it's the finer details that will help the car stand out. Obviously, that is not enough to cut the mustard. For that, Mercedes has incorporated all of its past luxury tricks to really help the rear seat package stand out.

The seats are fully powered, will recline into a lounge, and have hot and cold massage functions. You also get the seat back screens running the MBUX infotainment system. Moreover, if you are lounged out but don't want to reach for the screen, then you get this Samsung tablet that does the same job as the main screens. Given the inner dimensions and the fact that you get your individual space because of how the cabin is designed, headroom and legroom are non-existent issues. The ICE version gets a fridge between both the rear occupants, but it’s a storage shelf here, which is still accessible the same way.

On that off-chance that you decide to get behind the wheel of an ultra-luxury car, the front-row experience is just as good as what you would get in the second row. You get the same quilted seats with the beige over black and silver colour scheme. The seats are spacious, comfortable, and electrically adjust in every manner possible, accompanied with a memory function. It’s a familiar space with many familiar elements from the other Mercedes-Benz ultra-luxury models and that was expected, given that the automaker needed to keep some level of familiarity with the car.

However, the big deal is the MBUX hyperscreen. It is a one-piece 56-inch unit running the automaker’s latest infotainment system, and is quite a big deal. The display is massive, easy to look at, and has high-quality graphics. The passenger-side display is smaller, but operates on the same system.