Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line First Drive Review

What is it?

Mercedes-Benz has upgraded the GLS SUV range with a new addition to the family in the form of the AMG Line. It is available for both the petrol and diesel powertrains and is priced at Rs. 3 lakh more than the equivalent standard car. There are five exterior colour options for the AMG Line, and the vehicle that you see in our photos has been painted in a shade called Obsidian Black.

Up front, the grille gets a new colour scheme while the body coloured bumper is an AMG design with larger air aprons (compared to the regular car) and wider air inlet to enhance the overall sporty look. The black cladding above the wheel arches is now also body colour. ‘Shoes Maketh the Man’, and that is perhaps most applicable to this GLS AMG Line. Its biggest change on the outside is the AMG-spec five-spoke wheels, which are 21-inch units and one of the largest on offer in the market. It’s the only place on the car where you can see the word AMG written and they add a large dollop of styling to what is otherwise quite an understated package. The rear gets the same enhancements as the front in the form of body coloured bumpers and chrome exhaust tips with an AMG design.

The design is understated, but it is understandable in the way the car is already pretty big in presence and probably doesn’t need much more to be noticed when moving around or in a parked space. We would have liked at least one more AMG badge, either at the front or rear, to give that little extra that would really have helped the car stand out.