Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC 400 4MATIC First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Smooth driving experience
- More than sufficient range
- Look and feel of the cabin
Why would I avoid it?
- Lack of seatback recline and under thigh support
- Too many functions built into the screen
Introduction
8.5 / 10
I am going to go out on a limb here and tell you that Mercedes-Benz’s previous EQ models, particularly the EQS sedan, EQB and EQE SUVs, didn't quite deliver the sense of luxury and occasion you would expect from a Mercedes-Benz. Their new-gen EVs, though, are a different story. The CLA, the first of this new breed to arrive in India, is a great car and a fitting starting point for Mercedes-Benz's electric range.
Now we have the electric GLC, and this one could be even more significant. The GLC is Mercedes-Benz's best-selling model globally, so an electric version has the potential to tap into a well-established customer base that is ready to make the switch to EVs. It will also be locally assembled in India, which should allow Mercedes-Benz to price it aggressively.
On paper, then, the electric GLC has a lot going for it. But does the car itself live up to the promise? We went to Stuttgart, the home of Mercedes-Benz, to find out.
Exterior Design
8 / 10
I have always liked the size of the ICE GLC. Its dimensions are just right: it doesn't feel too large for crowded city streets, yet it has enough presence to feel substantial on the road. The electric GLC, however, has grown in almost every direction. It's substantially longer and wider than the ICE car, while the increase in height is quite modest.
I quite like the stance. Despite having plenty of ground clearance, it sits relatively low and looks wide and planted rather than upright and top-heavy. And because this is an entirely new EV, Mercedes-Benz hasn't simply electrified the existing GLC. It has given the car a completely new design language. The rear lighting, in particular, gets a slightly Robocop-like treatment that gives the GLC a distinctive identity.
Interior Design
8.5 / 10
The cabin is far more tech-heavy than the ICE GLC, with screens taking centre stage. The highlight is the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which looks considerably better integrated than the glass-heavy displays in the older EQ models. More importantly, the tech hasn't come at the expense of perceived quality. The cabin feels properly upmarket; better, to my eyes, than even the EQE and EQS. The materials are excellent, and there are no obvious signs of Mercedes having cut corners.
The design is also cleaner than before, while some of the ergonomic changes are particularly welcome. The biggest example is the steering wheel. Mercedes has done away with the previous touch-sensitive controls and brought back rotary dials. It's a small change, but one that makes interacting with the car considerably easier while you are on the move.
Features
8 / 10
Besides the Hyperscreen and the usual set of luxury features, the electric GLC gets a new panoramic sunroof that can switch between transparent and opaque sections, along with dual wireless smartphone charging, Level 2 Plus ADAS, transparent bonnet view, rear-axle steering, an electrically adjustable steering column, and a 4D Burmester sound system.
Space
8 / 10
The electric GLC feels bigger inside than the ICE version, particularly in the second row. There is loads of legroom and plenty of shoulder room, so you won't feel short-changed for space. The front seats are equally accommodating, and the view out is clear. It's the sort of cabin where you can settle in easily and spend hours behind the wheel.
There are, however, two things that would have made the rear-seat experience considerably better. Under-thigh support is slightly lacking, and there is no recline function for the backrest. Both would have added a useful layer of comfort, particularly for passengers who are likely to spend more time being chauffeured than driving themselves.
Practicality, meanwhile, is good. The boot offers 570 litres, expanding to 1,740 litres with the rear seats folded, while there is a 128-litre frunk.
Performance and Range
8.5 / 10
The GLC 400 4MATIC is what we will get in India, and this is the version we drove in Germany. It uses dual electric motors (one on each axle), producing 453bhp and 800Nm. That's enough for a 0-100kmph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed limited to 210kmph.
On the road, the performance feels immediate. You don't get that neck-snapping acceleration, and I think that's a good thing. Instead, the GLC pulls you along smoothly, even when you are hard on the throttle. There is plenty of performance when you want it, but it never feels violent. It's accessible and easy to get used to, which is exactly what you want from a luxury SUV.
The claimed WLTP range is 715km on a single charge, and charging is equally impressive. DC charging is supported at up to 330kW, allowing a 10-80 per cent charge in 22 minutes. Mercedes-Benz also claims up to 305km of additional range in 10 minutes. AC charging is rated at 11kW as standard, with 22kW available as an option.
Ride and Handling
8 / 10
We drove the car on the buttery-smooth roads of Germany, where the GLC simply wafted along. That makes it difficult to draw any firm conclusions about ride quality for India, though. Our roads are considerably worse, and we will need to drive the car here before passing judgment on how it handles them.
What I can say is that it feels surprisingly agile for its size. It turns in quickly, and the steering feels good once you have some lock on. Around the dead-centre position, though, it feels somewhat lifeless.
NVH
9 / 10
And then there is refinement, which is perhaps the most convincing part of the GLC's character. It is extremely hushed. There was a section of the unrestricted Autobahn where we were doing some high speeds, and we still didn't need to raise our voices to have a conversation. Wind noise is well controlled, and so is tyre noise.
Verdict
8.5 / 10
Much like the ICE GLC, this electric version is a proper all-rounder. It looks good, the quality levels are superb, refinement is spot on, and the range should be more than sufficient for most owners. Performance is strong without being intimidating, while the technology finally feels worthy of a new-gen Mercedes EV.
The one thing I wished it had more of was rear-seat comfort. Better under-thigh support and a reclining backrest would have made the experience from the back seat feel considerably more luxurious. But that aside, the electric GLC feels like Mercedes-Benz has finally got its electric SUV formula right. It has the refinement and quality to make the transition from ICE to EV feel like a natural one. If Mercedes-Benz India gets the pricing right, the electric GLC could be a strong seller for the brand.