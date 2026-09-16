Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC 400 4MATIC First Drive Review

I am going to go out on a limb here and tell you that Mercedes-Benz’s previous EQ models, particularly the EQS sedan, EQB and EQE SUVs, didn't quite deliver the sense of luxury and occasion you would expect from a Mercedes-Benz. Their new-gen EVs, though, are a different story. The CLA, the first of this new breed to arrive in India, is a great car and a fitting starting point for Mercedes-Benz's electric range.

Now we have the electric GLC, and this one could be even more significant. The GLC is Mercedes-Benz's best-selling model globally, so an electric version has the potential to tap into a well-established customer base that is ready to make the switch to EVs. It will also be locally assembled in India, which should allow Mercedes-Benz to price it aggressively.

On paper, then, the electric GLC has a lot going for it. But does the car itself live up to the promise? We went to Stuttgart, the home of Mercedes-Benz, to find out.