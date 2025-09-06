Mercedes-Benz G580 First Drive Review

How is it to Drive?

This G580 with EQ power gets an 116kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 473km. It has four axle-mounted motors that together produce 587bhp and 1164Nm of torque, making this one of the most powerful - if not the most powerful - car in its class (does it even have one?)

It’s not so much about the numbers as how Mercedes has managed to put this down to the wheels that makes the car feel even stronger than it already is. It weighs well over three tonnes, but when you lay pedal to the metal, it zips forward in a ‘face to the sky’ manner, taking your breath away without losing its own. Mercedes claims a zero to 100kmph time of 4.7 seconds, and as you have seen in our social media post, there is no doubt the car can achieve this.

But speed is not the only thing that this car offers in spades; it is a G-Class after all. It’s got the full off-road package and is primed to do anything that the regular G-Class can, with a little extra. You can mud-plug, river-plug, and even pit plug, but all while keeping in mind its weight and the fact that it can pull all that weight, but at the cost of range, which could become an issue if you plan to take the trundle along the road less travelled. The little bit more we mentioned a few lines earlier, well, that’s a party trick called a G-turn. It’s essentially the ability of the car to make a tank turn (left and right wheels spin in opposite directions), which, let’s be realistic, serves little more than to put a laugh on your face and money in the pocket of your tyre dealer. The Continental 275/50 R20 units on our media car are priced in the range of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 a pop, an indulgence of the rich and famous, we suppose.

Where the G-Class and this electric G really shine is their ability to make you feel all-conquering, especially if you have bad roads. The ground clearance is high, and with fat rubber on those 20-inch wheels, you don’t have to stop for potholes, speed breakers, or even rutted paths. The car simply gobbles them up without missing a step, and more often than not, you will find yourself open to take ‘any available route’ to beat the traffic.