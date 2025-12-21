Mercedes-Benz G-Class G450d AMG Line First Drive Review

Why I would buy it?
- Road Presence
- Powertrain
- Go anywhere ability
Why I would avoid it?
- Ride quality
- Second-row package
Introduction
This is the third time that I am reviewing a G-Class in less than a year, which makes me the unofficial G-Review man for CarWale, and that's not a bad thing at all—after all, have you seen a G in person? It takes your breath away just by existing. I've done the G63, G-Class with EQ Power, and now we've got the G450d to help me complete the holy trinity.
In the Mercedes-Benz India hierarchy, it replaces the G400d and gets a bump in both power and torque. There are also some additional features and cosmetic updates as part of the package. Think of it as a mid-level upgrade for the car. As I said in the last two reviews, the G-Class is essentially like a classic Victorian house with all the modern conveniences. It's the same formula that the G-Class has had, for what, 45-50 years now, but upgraded at every stage to match the requirements of the time because the G-Class is, to be honest, timeless.
Design
As a part of the upgrades from the G400d to the G450d, you get the latest Mercedes-Benz SUV four-slat grille, black cladding on the A-pillars, 20-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels, and a very subtle spoiler at the back. These are all very minor changes, but then again, a car with the G-Class' appeal, be it electric, be it in 63 AMG form, or even this diesel form - doesn't really need a lot of changes to make its presence known.
When you talk about the exterior design of this G-Class, it is as iconic as things can get. It's large, it's heavy, it is impactful, and it wonderfully follows the formula of marrying the old-school nature of the G-Class design with modern Mercedes bits. This is most visible in the squarish lines, boxy elements, indicators on the bonnet, the big flared wheel arches, and the high stance. This has then been married into a modern era with things like LED headlamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. It has that kind of appeal that will make you consider the car in your very expensive shopping list if you want something that really stands out from the crowd.
Interior and Features
Despite shifting from the 400d to 450d, not much has changed in the cabin, and that was kind of expected considering the basic formula of the G-Class. It's what makes the G particularly appealing, a marriage of an old-school SUV with modern Mercedes design language. This is most visible in the colours on the dashboard, shape of the AC vents, some of the elements on the screen, as well as the centre console, all very unique to the G-Class.
The front row, in very typical standard Mercedes fashion, gets a large silver dashboard with a giant centre console. You get two individual, very comfy, squishy bucket seats and one of those integrated 12.3-inch displays running the latest MBUX system. Now, the space to sit in the front is excellent. It's a huge car with thin pillars, huge glass area, and a nice sunroof as well, so space is excellent all around.
One of the nice things about having thin pillars is that you get an absolutely fantastic view all around. Because you're sitting on what is essentially one floor up from everything else, you can see over the top of everything. And it's that feeling of power that becomes addictive as you use the car. You would want to keep drinking from that cup if you have the chance because of the sheer way the G-Class places you at the centre of the action.
As is the case with all the other times that I've reviewed the G-Class, the second-row package is flawed. It's very well made - the seats split-fold for additional cargo space, they’re very squishy and comfortable, there’s a large armrest, charging ports, and a separate climate zone. It's all very comfortable, but because of the design of the G-Class, you don't get particularly great under-thigh support. Visibility to the front is also compromised, especially if you opt for the rear-seat screens that the G63 has, as the viewing angle is extremely weird. It's not a very comfortable experience.
The boot is huge and tall. Even though there are protruding wheel arches, you have a lot of space to pack a lot of stuff inside. In fact, if you're motivated enough, you'll probably be able to pack a cycle inside, and one of those racing ones with the giant wheels.
Given that the car is already pretty loaded, Mercedes has upgraded some of the bits as part of the package. The screens now run Mercedes' latest MBUX NTG7 system, complete with augmented navigation. This G-Class also now joins a select group of Mercedes cars with the Manufaktur upholstery options in addition to the standard trim packages. Finally, Mercedes has added additional ADAS functions to the overall package.
Drive Experience, Ride, and Handling
Putting the d in 450d is a 3.0-litre inline-six producing 362bhp and a massive 750Nm of torque, channelled through a nine-speed AT. It has three locking differentials, four-wheel drive, all sitting on a giant body-on-frame that needs all 750Nm to be lugged around.
In terms of ride quality, this is something that stands out weirdly now. The electric G and the G63 were on the firmer side, whilst this one's a little softer and a little wavier. It tends to take bumps in a much slower manner. You keep going up and down, it's a lot softer. Even if you change the drive modes, it only alters throttle response and adds a little weight to the steering. It doesn't do anything to the ride quality or suspension. The bouncy and wavy ride makes sense on ultra-smooth roads, but in India, where the going gets tough quite often, it tends to get cumbersome after some time. That said, because you have high ground clearance and large wheels, you don't have to stop for any pothole or small speed breaker—it isn’t affected at all.
Moving on, like the other two, the steering is vague. It's lifeless, especially in the dead-ahead position. There's no feel, but that doesn't really matter because you can see exactly where you're going and what's under you.
One of the fun bits of this car is this 3.0-litre inline-six powertrain. It gets an increase in torque and power over the 400d, and that makes a difference to the overall numbers. Put plain and simple, it's very addictive, very fast, very powerful, especially when you switch it into Sport mode, which sharpens throttle response and adds a bit of weight to the steering. At the same time, it's equally refined when you need it for city driving and is more than capable of delivering if left to do its thing in the background.
Adding some fun and interactivity are the drive modes. You get Comfort, Sport, and an Individual mode. These are standard Mercedes fitments, adapted through software to aid the overall driving experience. Handling is not something big on the G450d, and it feels soft and heavy through the turns. I won't say it's problematic, but you do need to treat it with caution, especially because of those large 20-inch AMG wheels, very spectacular-looking ones—you don't want to scratch them. In terms of aiding your road presence, wanting to make you feel nicer to drive this car because it's huge and it looks fancy all around, in the overall picture, this thing is just spectacular. It gives you all the right sensations, makes you feel like a king behind the wheel, and you don't have to slow down…ever.
Verdict
At Rs. 2.90 crore, it might be the lowest-priced G-Class on sale, but that doesn't mean you’re being short-changed in any way. It still offers massive presence, performance, a feature list, and go-anywhere ability that defines the G range. However, the ride is too soft, and the second-row package is average.The G-Class is loud, boisterous, and is one of those cars you buy entirely with your heart and a giant bank balance rather than for things like mileage, practicality, and connected car technology. If supercars aren't your thing but you want something ridiculous with Superman ability, then look no further!
Photography: Kapil Angane