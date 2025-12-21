Mercedes-Benz G-Class G450d AMG Line First Drive Review

Interior and Features

Despite shifting from the 400d to 450d, not much has changed in the cabin, and that was kind of expected considering the basic formula of the G-Class. It's what makes the G particularly appealing, a marriage of an old-school SUV with modern Mercedes design language. This is most visible in the colours on the dashboard, shape of the AC vents, some of the elements on the screen, as well as the centre console, all very unique to the G-Class.

The front row, in very typical standard Mercedes fashion, gets a large silver dashboard with a giant centre console. You get two individual, very comfy, squishy bucket seats and one of those integrated 12.3-inch displays running the latest MBUX system. Now, the space to sit in the front is excellent. It's a huge car with thin pillars, huge glass area, and a nice sunroof as well, so space is excellent all around.

One of the nice things about having thin pillars is that you get an absolutely fantastic view all around. Because you're sitting on what is essentially one floor up from everything else, you can see over the top of everything. And it's that feeling of power that becomes addictive as you use the car. You would want to keep drinking from that cup if you have the chance because of the sheer way the G-Class places you at the centre of the action.

As is the case with all the other times that I've reviewed the G-Class, the second-row package is flawed. It's very well made - the seats split-fold for additional cargo space, they’re very squishy and comfortable, there’s a large armrest, charging ports, and a separate climate zone. It's all very comfortable, but because of the design of the G-Class, you don't get particularly great under-thigh support. Visibility to the front is also compromised, especially if you opt for the rear-seat screens that the G63 has, as the viewing angle is extremely weird. It's not a very comfortable experience.

The boot is huge and tall. Even though there are protruding wheel arches, you have a lot of space to pack a lot of stuff inside. In fact, if you're motivated enough, you'll probably be able to pack a cycle inside, and one of those racing ones with the giant wheels.

Given that the car is already pretty loaded, Mercedes has upgraded some of the bits as part of the package. The screens now run Mercedes' latest MBUX NTG7 system, complete with augmented navigation. This G-Class also now joins a select group of Mercedes cars with the Manufaktur upholstery options in addition to the standard trim packages. Finally, Mercedes has added additional ADAS functions to the overall package.