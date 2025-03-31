Mercedes-Benz E 450 First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Unassumingly quick
- Space and comfort
- Refinement
Why would I avoid it?
- Low ground clearance
- Sedate looks
What is it?
8 / 10
The Mercedes-Benz E 450 represents the baseline for performance motoring, and it does that in the most calming, unassuming way. It sits above the fairly vanilla E 200 but below the AMG models, and it has a rather strong six-cylinder engine that channels all of its creamy power and torque through an all-wheel-drive system. However, the E 450 looks more or less like the E 200, even though it has pseudo-AMG trinkets for front/rear bumpers and trapezoidal tailpipes. The only thing that looks spicy is the set of 18-inch AMG wheels.
So, what is the point of this 380bhp/500Nm, all-wheel-drive E-Class? I found out after spending a couple of days commuting to work, driving across my favourite roads, and running errands with it.
Is the Cabin of the E 450 Any Good?
7.5 / 10
The E 450’s interior is like the rest of the E-Class range, meaning you get to sit in a cabin that’s absolutely fantastic in terms of look and feel. Yes, it has way too many screens for my liking, but that seems to be a trend among all carmakers these days. Nonetheless, the quality is right up there, and the finish on plastics and materials, even on the bottom half of the cabin, is of high standards.
Sporty or not, the E 450 is an E-Class at the end of the day. Naturally, it has plenty of room at the back, and the support from the rear seat is as good as it can get for cars under Rs. 1 crore. The seat cushioning is spot on, and the under-thigh support is more than enough. Moreover, the rear seats come with a reclining function and extendable thigh support. You also get two separate climate control zones.
The long list of features includes wireless charging trays, four-zone climate control system, electrically adjustable blinds for the rear windows and windscreen, and even a chauffeur package that enables the rear passenger to adjust the front passenger seat without disturbing the driver. You also get a high-end Burmester 4D surround sound system, highly configurable ambient lighting setup, and active brake assist, which can alert the driver if it senses that a collision is imminent and apply the brakes eventually if it doesn’t receive any braking input from the driver.
The only thing that’s less than perfect is the visibility out of the back. In fact, rear visibility isn’t all that great, and parking the long E 450 can be tricky within the confines of the city. Thankfully, it gets a crystal-clear 360-degree camera view.
Is the E 450 Good to Drive?
7.5 / 10
The E 450 is far sportier than you would expect. It is truly fun behind the wheel, which is almost perverse, given that cars like the E-Class are bought purely for their rear seat comfort in a market like ours.
Under the long bonnet of the E 450 nestles Mercedes’ 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine. This sweet-sounding motor makes 380bhp and 500Nm of torque and is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is supplemented by a mild hybrid system, which adds around 20bhp and 205Nm to the mix. So, all in all, getting the balance of speed and comfort right must be a tough act, but with the E 450, Mercedes has almost nailed it. You can enjoy punting this rather large sedan within the city much harder than most owners would ever imagine. Acceleration off the line on half throttle is buttery smooth, and the noise this thing makes as it picks up pace is rather special, too. The deep, glorious rumble of a highly refined six-cylinder engine is close to perfection, if you ask me.
Given its limo credentials, the E 450 makes power in a nice, gradual manner. The nine-speed automatic is among the most responsive units in any Mercedes model. The upshifts are lightning fast in the sportiest of settings, and in terms of daily usability, it does a great job of keeping the E 450 in the right gear to mask the little amount of turbo lag that’s there.
Controlled and surprisingly poised. That’s the impression you get after hustling the E 450 through some corners. This is mostly down to the all-wheel-drive system that keeps the car firmly stuck to the ground despite the comfort-oriented suspension. The thing is, you will always feel the weight of this car, followed by a healthy amount of body roll when you provoke it with a bit of aggression. However, the 4MATIC system adds so much reassurance and grip to the mix that you will make the corner without much drama.
I am aware it's an overused term when describing the ride quality of an E-Class but this car indeed glides over road imperfections. The suspension is absorbent to the point of feeling floaty at city speeds, whereas at highway speeds, the setup ties the E 450 down enough to feel planted over long undulations. However, I would like to add that sharp-edged potholes sometimes do filter into the cabin. More importantly, the E 450 isn’t immune to the biggest of speed breakers, at least in and around Mumbai. It’s long and low, which means you will have to be extra careful to avoid scraping the underside, especially when the car is fully loaded.
Should You Buy the Mercedes E 450?
8 / 10
For Rs. 92.5 lakh ex-showroom, the E 450 is around Rs. 15 lakh more than the E 200, and for the extra outlay, you get an extremely smooth six-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, and a lot of bragging rights. All in all, the E 450 does a great job of mixing performance with comfort. It makes for a convincing buy for those who want the refinement of a six-cylinder engine, straight-line performance of a sports car, and, of course, the usual traits of the E-Class as we know it.
Pictures by Kapil Angane