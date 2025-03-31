Mercedes-Benz E 450 First Drive Review

The E 450 is far sportier than you would expect. It is truly fun behind the wheel, which is almost perverse, given that cars like the E-Class are bought purely for their rear seat comfort in a market like ours.

Under the long bonnet of the E 450 nestles Mercedes’ 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine. This sweet-sounding motor makes 380bhp and 500Nm of torque and is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is supplemented by a mild hybrid system, which adds around 20bhp and 205Nm to the mix. So, all in all, getting the balance of speed and comfort right must be a tough act, but with the E 450, Mercedes has almost nailed it. You can enjoy punting this rather large sedan within the city much harder than most owners would ever imagine. Acceleration off the line on half throttle is buttery smooth, and the noise this thing makes as it picks up pace is rather special, too. The deep, glorious rumble of a highly refined six-cylinder engine is close to perfection, if you ask me.

Given its limo credentials, the E 450 makes power in a nice, gradual manner. The nine-speed automatic is among the most responsive units in any Mercedes model. The upshifts are lightning fast in the sportiest of settings, and in terms of daily usability, it does a great job of keeping the E 450 in the right gear to mask the little amount of turbo lag that’s there.

Controlled and surprisingly poised. That’s the impression you get after hustling the E 450 through some corners. This is mostly down to the all-wheel-drive system that keeps the car firmly stuck to the ground despite the comfort-oriented suspension. The thing is, you will always feel the weight of this car, followed by a healthy amount of body roll when you provoke it with a bit of aggression. However, the 4MATIC system adds so much reassurance and grip to the mix that you will make the corner without much drama.

I am aware it's an overused term when describing the ride quality of an E-Class but this car indeed glides over road imperfections. The suspension is absorbent to the point of feeling floaty at city speeds, whereas at highway speeds, the setup ties the E 450 down enough to feel planted over long undulations. However, I would like to add that sharp-edged potholes sometimes do filter into the cabin. More importantly, the E 450 isn’t immune to the biggest of speed breakers, at least in and around Mumbai. It’s long and low, which means you will have to be extra careful to avoid scraping the underside, especially when the car is fully loaded.