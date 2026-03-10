Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ First Drive Review

Why I would buy it?
- Phenomenal real-world range
- Comfortable seating
- High-end features
Why I would avoid it?
- Limited rear seat space
- Lack of physical controls
Introduction
8.5 / 10
The Mercedes-Benz CLA has always been about design and accessibility within the brand’s lineup. Now, with this all-new CLA 250+, Mercedes is taking that familiar formula and reimagining it for the electric age. While it will be the smallest model in the Mercedes India portfolio, the CLA 250+ is anything but basic. In fact, it is the most technologically advanced EV the brand has built so far, with a new MB.OS operating system, AI features, and an 800-volt electrical architecture.
The cabin reflects this shift as well. With its digital interfaces and connected features, the CLA feels less like a traditional sedan and more like a modern, software-driven vehicle. Perhaps the most striking claim, however, is its range. With a WLTP figure of up to 792km, the CLA is among the most efficient EVs we have seen yet.
Exterior Design
8 / 10
At first glance, the new CLA does not look dramatically larger than its predecessor, but it certainly looks sharper and newer. It retains the low-slung, coupe-like silhouette, giving the car solid presence even when standing still. Our test car was finished in Clear Blue, one of five colour options offered for the model. This shade works particularly well in highlighting the character lines that run across the body.
Despite slightly increased ground clearance, the India-spec CLA manages to look nice and balanced. The standard 18-inch AMG alloy wheels sit neatly within the arches. Small design touches add a sense of theatre as well. The flush door handles extend automatically as the driver approaches, and animated lighting sequences accompany both unlocking and charging.
Interior Design
8.5 / 10
Step inside the CLA and it quickly becomes clear that the cabin has been designed around technology. While some brands are beginning to dial back the number of screens inside their vehicles, Mercedes has continued to push in the opposite direction. The dashboard is dominated by a series of displays that stretch across its width. Interestingly, despite the heavy digital presence, the dashboard itself is relatively slim and upright. The downside to the digital approach is the reduced number of physical controls. A lot of the functions are now accessed through the touchscreen rather than dedicated buttons. The steering wheel also uses touch-sensitive controls instead of traditional buttons. While they work most of the time, they can occasionally be triggered accidentally while driving.
Features
8.5 / 10
The tech package is one of the CLA’s biggest talking points. At the centre of the experience is Mercedes’s new MB.OS operating system and the fourth-generation of the MBUX infotainment system. It uses AI tech such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini to enable more natural conversations between the driver and car. Mercedes claims the assistant can even analyse voice tone to detect the user’s mood and adjust its responses accordingly.
Other notable features include a panoramic glass roof, wireless charging, highly configurable ambient lighting, powered front seats, and a premium audio system.
Space
7.5 / 10
Despite the large battery pack beneath the floor, the seating comfort is good in both the rows. Under-thigh support is a bit lacking for the rear seat passengers, but the seat itself is nicely contoured and the cushioning is just about perfect. The driver’s seat and steering column offer a generous range of adjustment, making it easy to find a comfortable driving position. That said, the coupe-like roofline limits rear headroom and, overall, the sense of space is nowhere as generous as what you might find in an EQB or even the EQA.
Storage
7.5 / 10
Storage solutions in the CLA are practical, if not particularly extensive. The highlight on this EV is its front trunk, or frunk, which offers 101 litres of storage space. Mercedes says this is the first time in nearly 90 years that one of its cars has included such a compartment. This extra space can be useful for carrying charging cables, smaller luggage items, or everyday essentials.
Inside the cabin, the centre console houses cupholders and a storage compartment with USB-C ports, while additional spaces around the cabin accommodate smaller items. The rear seats fold in a 40:20:40 split configuration, allowing longer objects to be carried without sacrificing all rear passenger seating.
Infotainment System
8 / 10
The CLA features a 14-inch central touchscreen paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The touchscreen is angled slightly toward the driver, about six degrees, to reduce glare during the day and reflections at night. For everyday use, the interface is decently intuitive. Navigation, media, and vehicle settings are easily accessible from the home screen.
Safety
8.5 / 10
The new CLA supports Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities. This includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, steering assist, blind-spot monitoring, speed limit assist, and an emergency stop function. In terms of passive safety, the CLA includes a centre airbag positioned between the front seats, along with side airbags, window airbags, and rear side airbags.
Performance
8.5 / 10
The CLA 250+ is powered by an 85.5kWh lithium-ion battery paired with a rear-mounted electric motor producing 200kW, or roughly 268bhp. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a unique two-speed transmission. The first-gear is for quick acceleration from a standstill, while the taller second-gear improves efficiency at highway speeds. More impressive, however, is its efficiency. With a WLTP range of up to 792km, the CLA is a true long-range EV. Based on typical real-world estimates, one could expect around 590km of usable range, which is quite phenomenal.
The 800-volt electrical architecture also allows for very fast charging. Using a 240kW charger, the CLA can add up to 400km of range in roughly 20 minutes.
Ride and Handling
8.5 / 10
The CLA feels approachable and easy to drive. The steering is light but still offers a reasonable level of feedback, while the smooth delivery of electric power makes city driving effortless. The suspension has been tuned to better suit Indian road conditions and generally absorbs uneven surfaces comfortably. Most bumps are handled well, though sharper potholes can still send the occasional thud into the cabin.
NVH
8.5 / 10
As expected from an EV, the CLA’s cabin remains exceptionally quiet. The drivetrain operates almost silently, with no vibration. Even at highway speeds, wind and road noise remain well controlled.
Verdict
8.5 / 10
Despite being the smallest model in the lineup, the CLA 250+ sits right at the forefront of Mercedes’s technological development. From the new operating system to its AI-powered infotainment and efficient drivetrain, the CLA feels like a glimpse into the company’s future. It is also comfortable to drive, offers reasonable practicality, and promises a real-world range that could rival many internal combustion vehicles. There are some compromises, though. For instance, this much reliance on touchscreen controls may not appeal to everyone, and interior space is naturally limited compared with larger SUVs.
Ultimately, pricing will determine how the CLA fits into Mercedes-Benz India’s portfolio and for that we will have to wait until April of this year for the official launch.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi