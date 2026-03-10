Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ First Drive Review

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has always been about design and accessibility within the brand’s lineup. Now, with this all-new CLA 250+, Mercedes is taking that familiar formula and reimagining it for the electric age. While it will be the smallest model in the Mercedes India portfolio, the CLA 250+ is anything but basic. In fact, it is the most technologically advanced EV the brand has built so far, with a new MB.OS operating system, AI features, and an 800-volt electrical architecture.

The cabin reflects this shift as well. With its digital interfaces and connected features, the CLA feels less like a traditional sedan and more like a modern, software-driven vehicle. Perhaps the most striking claim, however, is its range. With a WLTP figure of up to 792km, the CLA is among the most efficient EVs we have seen yet.