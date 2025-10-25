Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Coupe body style stands out
- Outright performance
- Adequate ground clearance
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Doesn’t feel special
- Limited rear visibility
Price and Rivals
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe - the name itself is a mouthful, to say the least. Priced at Rs. 1.45 crore before taxes and the like, it marks another performance derivative of the popular SUV, albeit in the coupe avatar. At this price point, it goes head-on with the likes of the Porsche Cayenne. But does it justify the price it commands? Is it enticing to drive? We answer these and more in this review.
Design
6 / 10
Compared to the vanilla AMG GLE, the coupe body style certainly appeals to me. It stands out, adds a sportier look, and makes it more dramatic when viewed from the rear three-quarters angle. That’s not the only change, though, as revisions are sprinkled in the form of the signature Panamericana grille with vertical slats, rear diffuser, quad exhaust tips, and the striking Emerald Green paint.
Then there are the optional 22-inch forged wheels, which, compared to the standard 21-inch units, cost as much as an entry-level Wagon R with some change to spare. Those with an attention to detail would also notice the Affalterbach logo on the bonnet that replaces the patented three-pointed star, as well as the AMG-specific badges all around. While all these do help the eagle-eyed folks separate the AMG GLE from its ‘standard’ sibling - apart from the coupe body style, of course - we are of the opinion that a few more differentiating factors, such as more aggressively designed front and rear bumpers or flared wheel arches, would have been welcome.
Interior and Features
7 / 10
The interior can be specced up too, and you have a range of eight themes to choose from, with the one in question here being a two-tone Bahia Brown and black upholstery, commanding a premium of Rs. 3.59 lakh. A quick hat tip to the blokes at Mercedes-Benz India for choosing these options, as this is a job certainly well done. And we aren’t talking about just this car alone; rather, it’s more or less the case with the entire media fleet. Now, if only they offered red seat belts, that would’ve made it a wee bit more alluring.
The sportier intentions are evident, be it the carbon-fibre inserts across the interior, Nappa leather finish on the flat-bottom steering wheel, or the additional dials on the steering that control a multitude of functions. There are dual screens dominating the dash, and we’re happy to report that the touchscreen unit can also be controlled via the touchpad positioned on the centre console. The latter has so much to offer, highlights of which include USB-C ports, temperature-controlled cup holders, multiple infotainment and vehicle-related controls, and even a toggle switch to adjust the ride height.
The front seats themselves are comfortable, with the side bolsters aiding support for whenever you wish to go full tilt. After spending around half a day in the seats, much to the discomfort of other occupants, I left the car with no complaints whatsoever. The rear seats didn’t exactly live up to my expectations, though, leaving me wanting for not just more headroom, which is obvious given the sloping roof, but also more under-thigh support. While there is a panoramic sunroof on offer, the size is a bit smaller than usual, and this, coupled with a black headliner, doesn’t exactly help make it feel spacious, no matter how psychological it might sound or make out to be. Another fact that is typical with this body style is the smaller rear windshield, which limits visibility at the posterior. Should a need arise to back up an alley or reverse into a parking spot, its best to take the help of the 360-degree camera.
Convenience is important, and Mercedes has left no stone unturned. Take the case of the physical buttons in an era of controlling everything via screens. Then there are the heating and cooling functions for the front seats, and further upping the ante is a button that allows the driver to control the said functions for the front passenger too. At the rear, there are buttons to adjust the AC functions as well, and it is accompanied by a small coloured digital unit which looks rather neat.
Features are aplenty - the car is bathed with memory function for the front seats, ambient lighting, 590W 13-speaker Burmester music system, four-zone climate control, HUD with interchangeable graphics, MBUX, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered tailgate, transparent bonnet, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, nine airbags, and more.
Engine and Performance
7.5 / 10
Starters done, let’s hit the main course! Down from the V8 in the 63 guise is the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor in this 53 variant. Paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the power output of 429bhp and 560Nm is channeled to all four wheels via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Also up for offer is a 48V mild-hybrid system providing an additional boost of power, and all these stats result in the car sprinting to 0-100kmph in just five seconds.
Starting the car isn’t as dramatic as you’d imagine, and the lack of a hairy-chested V8 is apparent. There is a rather muted roar of the V6, although this can be dialled up by pulling either of the paddle shifters before hitting the start button. Off to a quick start, the power is put down evenly through all four wheels, and there is no wheel spin even when flooring the pedal. Courtesy of the mild-hybrid system, the lag is almost nonexistent, and the power delivery is anything but linear. Feather the throttle during city commutes and you’d notice how neatly it switches between the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde personalities with minimal effort.
Switching things (pun intended) at the flick of a dial is something that feels natural when you have a car of this calibre at your disposal. The buttons behind the dial on the left allow for changes in the exhaust and drive dynamics (one of the many functions), while the unit on the right enables quick shifts between drive modes. Although the exhaust note isn’t the kind you’d dream of, it does just about fine for its intent. Shutting the valves displays the subtle side of its personality, although, given a choice, we’d keep them open for the better part. The gearbox further complements this engine, with quick and seamless shifts throughout, whether puttering around the city or hitting the corners on your favourite road.
The AMG GLE 53 starts up in the default Comfort mode, and unless you plan on going full ballistic, this is the mode that will suffice for most occasions. The ride in this mode is marginally on the stiffer side, and it swallows minor undulations and potholes with ease. The steering weighs up as the car builds pace, and so does the feeling of it being planted. The body roll is well contained, so much so that you’d barely realise that it tips the scales at a massive 2.3 tonnes.
Verdict
7 / 10
The (takes a deep breath) Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe then, even though an AMG, doesn’t feel like a full-blown one. It sits somewhere between the AMG Line variant and the full-fat AMG 63. All said and done, it does give you the excitement of a performance car with the practicality of an SUV.
Further, the coupe body style ensures your car does stand out in the crowd, and this is one of those few that I turned back to admire after parking, every single time. It can be the car you take to the track on a Sunday and head straight to work the day after, all while ensuring you have a wide grin on your face.
Pictures by Kapil Angane