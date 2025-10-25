Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe First Drive Review

The interior can be specced up too, and you have a range of eight themes to choose from, with the one in question here being a two-tone Bahia Brown and black upholstery, commanding a premium of Rs. 3.59 lakh. A quick hat tip to the blokes at Mercedes-Benz India for choosing these options, as this is a job certainly well done. And we aren’t talking about just this car alone; rather, it’s more or less the case with the entire media fleet. Now, if only they offered red seat belts, that would’ve made it a wee bit more alluring.

The sportier intentions are evident, be it the carbon-fibre inserts across the interior, Nappa leather finish on the flat-bottom steering wheel, or the additional dials on the steering that control a multitude of functions. There are dual screens dominating the dash, and we’re happy to report that the touchscreen unit can also be controlled via the touchpad positioned on the centre console. The latter has so much to offer, highlights of which include USB-C ports, temperature-controlled cup holders, multiple infotainment and vehicle-related controls, and even a toggle switch to adjust the ride height.

The front seats themselves are comfortable, with the side bolsters aiding support for whenever you wish to go full tilt. After spending around half a day in the seats, much to the discomfort of other occupants, I left the car with no complaints whatsoever. The rear seats didn’t exactly live up to my expectations, though, leaving me wanting for not just more headroom, which is obvious given the sloping roof, but also more under-thigh support. While there is a panoramic sunroof on offer, the size is a bit smaller than usual, and this, coupled with a black headliner, doesn’t exactly help make it feel spacious, no matter how psychological it might sound or make out to be. Another fact that is typical with this body style is the smaller rear windshield, which limits visibility at the posterior. Should a need arise to back up an alley or reverse into a parking spot, its best to take the help of the 360-degree camera.

Convenience is important, and Mercedes has left no stone unturned. Take the case of the physical buttons in an era of controlling everything via screens. Then there are the heating and cooling functions for the front seats, and further upping the ante is a button that allows the driver to control the said functions for the front passenger too. At the rear, there are buttons to adjust the AC functions as well, and it is accompanied by a small coloured digital unit which looks rather neat.

Features are aplenty - the car is bathed with memory function for the front seats, ambient lighting, 590W 13-speaker Burmester music system, four-zone climate control, HUD with interchangeable graphics, MBUX, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered tailgate, transparent bonnet, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, nine airbags, and more.