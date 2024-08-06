2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- AMG treatment
- Fast yet friendly nature
- Engaging to drive
Why would I avoid it?
- Limited rear headroom
- Muted engine sound
What is it?
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is a high-performance version of the regular GLC Coupe. To differentiate it from the non-AMG version, Mercedes has given it a sportier persona with a Panamericana grille, striking 21-inch double-spoke AMG alloys, re-sculpted bumpers, and quad-exhausts. The matte paint looks fantastic but will demand special attention for its upkeep. Nevertheless, customers have nine colour options to choose from.
Is the cabin of the GLC 43 Coupe any good?
8 / 10
GLC 43 Coupe's inside is largely based on the GLC but with AMG-specific elements that make the interior delightful. The addition of an AMG steering wheel with nice tiny colour screens, metallic and carbon-fibre accents, sport seats, red seatbelts, AMG pedals, and AMG graphics in the driver display and infotainment, all make it feel more special. There's still good support from the seats with generous space in the front, but the sloping roofline has limited the rear headroom, especially for tall occupants. Nonetheless, the bootspace is sufficient despite the incorporation of a spare wheel.
Then, the ergonomics are well-sorted. The steering's knob-type buttons with the integrated screens add to the convenience of direct access to drive modes and other settings. The centre console is now completely devoid of buttons or controls with them moved to the dash. For people who still prefer that tactile feel, important controls like drive modes, 360 cameras, car settings, volume, and more are available on the lowest tab of the huge screen with a fingerprint sensor as well.
The high-resolution 11.9-inch infotainment screen, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and full-colour HUD can transform into performance-oriented display styles. This further elevates the ambience along with the subtle customisable lighting inside. Then, wireless charging and smartphone integration are seamless whether it is Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
The 43’s cabin is packed with features not leaving you wanting for more. This includes heated and electrically adjustable seats with four-way lumbar support and memory function in the front, sun blinds at the back, Burmester music system, AMG floor mats, huge panoramic sunroof, and an electric tailgate. Cocooning passengers and ensuring their safety is a full suite of safety packages and driver assistance technologies, including nine airbags, TPMS, and ADAS to name a prominent few.
Is the GLC 43 Coupe good to drive?
8 / 10
Powering the new GLC 43 Coupe is a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine bidding goodbye to the howling 385bhp-producing 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6. But don't dismiss it yet as this one's no softie, neither deficient nor feeble. It churns out 415bhp at 6,750rpm and 500Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. It is a silent motor until you rev it when it roars to remind you of its potential underneath. While getting off the mark, it won't dart you back into the seat, but smoothly and consistently, making quick progress. The belt-driver starter generator also provides an additional brief boost at low rpms constantly keeping the car ready to pounce ahead with instantaneous throttle response. With this, the 43 Coupe sprints from 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.
This Affalterbach mill comes mated to AMG's Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission and rear-wheel-biased 4Matic all-wheel drive. The AMG-specific power distribution for improved traction and higher driving dynamics is at 31 per cent for the front axle and 69 per cent for the rear. Switch from Comfort to Sport/Sport+/Race and it's astonishing how the car's character completely changes – from a sane person waiting at a red light to an athlete bracing his feet and sprinting ahead with zest in seconds. The short bursts of power and a well-calibrated nine-speed gearbox eliminate any jerks ensuring a smooth transition.
And there is never a dull moment with the responsive paddle shifts inducing a growl from the exhausts at every downshift. If you were to go to a racetrack (I insist), the 43's on-board lap-timer will ensure it records your speedy hot laps where the true potential of this car can be utilised. If revving it to its redline close to 7,000rpm is not your thing, the car will still easily cruise in Comfort mode at around 2,000rpm for all your daily needs, be it the city, or on the highway.
The GLC 43 comes equipped with the AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension and adaptive damping system. The ride feels on the firmer side, but if you ply with caution, it deals with our roads without a fuss. The ground clearance isn't an issue but the 21-inch wheels with a narrow profile will be a concern, especially over sharp-edged pothole-ridden roads. Moreover, the car also boasts an AMG exhaust system, AMG sports braking system, and rear-axle steering. The latter helps in better manoeuvrability, and with just two turns lock-to-lock, the 43 feels like a hatchback to handle. Thankfully, the steering doesn't feel artificial and moves the car with precision.
The car's height and perceived high centre of gravity will make you feel there will be a lot of body roll. But chuck it into a corner to know it's surprisingly way less discomforting. Besides, it's baffling how quick it is while staying planted. It nicely stiffens the spring and damper rates reducing the pitch and eventually minimising body roll. One can preset these damping maps (Comfort, Sport, Sport+) to further satisfy their enthusiast needs. The internally ventilated and perforated disc brakes, in typical AMG fashion, are adequate to pull the reins in and bring the car to a halt.
Should you buy the GLC 43 Coupe?
8 / 10
This GLC 43 boasts more power, instant throttle response, good ride height, comfortable ride, robust suspension, and an engaging driving experience. However, people looking for high mileage figures and chauffeur-driven guys will have to look elsewhere, since the GLC 43 Coupe is for the ones who are thrilled by quick sprints and athletic performance. It is also for the ones who can take the car to a closed/race track, put up a hot lap, and instantly boast of the figures through the on-board computer. And, all of this while having everyday usability. Its predecessor was the first AMG model to be assembled using completely knocked down (CKD) kits in India lending it an aggressive price tag. Meanwhile, even though the current car's pricing is yet to be announced, with the addition of new tech like ADAS and rear-axle steering, we think it will be interesting.
