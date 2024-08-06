2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe First Drive Review

This Affalterbach mill comes mated to AMG's Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission and rear-wheel-biased 4Matic all-wheel drive. The AMG-specific power distribution for improved traction and higher driving dynamics is at 31 per cent for the front axle and 69 per cent for the rear. Switch from Comfort to Sport/Sport+/Race and it's astonishing how the car's character completely changes – from a sane person waiting at a red light to an athlete bracing his feet and sprinting ahead with zest in seconds. The short bursts of power and a well-calibrated nine-speed gearbox eliminate any jerks ensuring a smooth transition.

And there is never a dull moment with the responsive paddle shifts inducing a growl from the exhausts at every downshift. If you were to go to a racetrack (I insist), the 43's on-board lap-timer will ensure it records your speedy hot laps where the true potential of this car can be utilised. If revving it to its redline close to 7,000rpm is not your thing, the car will still easily cruise in Comfort mode at around 2,000rpm for all your daily needs, be it the city, or on the highway.

The GLC 43 comes equipped with the AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension and adaptive damping system. The ride feels on the firmer side, but if you ply with caution, it deals with our roads without a fuss. The ground clearance isn't an issue but the 21-inch wheels with a narrow profile will be a concern, especially over sharp-edged pothole-ridden roads. Moreover, the car also boasts an AMG exhaust system, AMG sports braking system, and rear-axle steering. The latter helps in better manoeuvrability, and with just two turns lock-to-lock, the 43 feels like a hatchback to handle. Thankfully, the steering doesn't feel artificial and moves the car with precision.

The car's height and perceived high centre of gravity will make you feel there will be a lot of body roll. But chuck it into a corner to know it's surprisingly way less discomforting. Besides, it's baffling how quick it is while staying planted. It nicely stiffens the spring and damper rates reducing the pitch and eventually minimising body roll. One can preset these damping maps (Comfort, Sport, Sport+) to further satisfy their enthusiast needs. The internally ventilated and perforated disc brakes, in typical AMG fashion, are adequate to pull the reins in and bring the car to a halt.