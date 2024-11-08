2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 First Drive Review

Why I would buy it?
- Legendary badge
- Massive presence
- Go anywhere ability
Why I would avoid it?
- Average rear seat package
- Difficult Ingress/egress
What is it?
If you have money and want one of this universe’s ultimate swag tools, look no further than a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, or, to be more specific in this case, an AMG G63. It’s a high-performance version of the Geländewagen and is a very sought-after bit of V8 kit. The client list includes the rich and famous, ranging from the Kardashians to the Emir of Dubai (white with silver wheels and a Dubai-1 plate).
The formula is pretty straightforward and has become the blueprint for many such SUVs over the years. Take the boxy and high-riding essence of the G-Class, throw in a 500+bhp V8 as well as a super comprehensive off-road kit and voila, you have yourself the AMG G63.
The look is iconic and in this bright blue paint scheme, it is almost impossible to miss! This loudness of colours for Mercedes in India began with the G-Class in 2015 when they brought out the G-Class crazy colour edition. Mercedes has gone one up in terms of paint scheme as it has given this car a black pack where you can see blacked-out elements on the grille and bumpers.
In terms of design elements, the face is square, with round headlamps and a flat hood. In profile, you can see the car's high stance thanks to the massive wheels and tyres. The back has the spare wheel mounted on the huge boot door and low-set tail lamps. The overall design of the G-Class has remained relatively unchanged since its inception in 1979, and that is a significant part of its charm. Think of it as a classic mansion fitted with modern amenities and features.
How is it on the inside?
Step into the cabin of the AMG G63 and it feels like you have gone back in time yet you are in the future. Everything looks and feels familiar but with design, ergonomics and shapes adjusted to suit the nature of the G-Class family.
The dashboard is dominated by dual-digital screens while the centre console is massive and has wood inserts giving an oddly premium appeal. Everything feels really nice to touch and is worth the Rs. 4.05 crore that Mercedes is asking for the G63. The space up front is massive with both front occupants getting their own individual spaces thanks to the massive centre console. A high roof and large glass house means it’s a really nice place to be in, especially if you are driving the car.
However, while the front is quite special, we were not impressed with the second-row package. Don’t get us wrong, it is all high-quality stuff with dual screens, curtains, seat back displays and more than a sufficient place for three people to sit abreast. But In that typical old-school SUV design the second row is higher than the first row so that means you get very poor under-thigh support and if you recline the front seats, then it is very difficult to look at the seat back screens. What’s more, the seats have no electric adjustment of any kind, which is not an issue per se but more of a missing feature in a Rs. 4.05 crore car. Since the car is so high up, ingress and egress too is a task and that's considering you get side steps. The boot is massive with easy access and an incredible amount of storage if you drop the rear seat back.
This update for the 2024 model sees it launch control, sunroof and additional features for the connected car system. The other usual luxuries include multi-zone climate control, dual digital screens, powered and ventilated front seats, driver assistance systems and a full LED light package.
How is the AMG G63 to drive?
Let us lay out the numbers for you before we get into the driving experience of the AMG G63. Sitting high upfront is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 577bhp and 850Nm. You also get a 48V mild-hybrid system providing stop-start and 15Kw boost when needed. You get launch control that can propel this behemoth from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds and then go on to hit a top speed of 220kmph. Power is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed AT and a 4MATIC 4WD system. This is the full deal in terms of a Mercedes off-roading kit with the likes of locking differentials, high-range and low-range functions, and axle detachment.
As you can tell, the G63 has no lack of things to make it feel powerful and all-conquering and that’s exactly what you get when you get behind the wheel. Thumb the starter and the V8 burbles to life and if you hit the gas idle, then the whole car shakes as one should if you have so much power underneath especially in a body-on-frame configuration.
On the go, it feels invincible, especially on bad roads where due to the high ground clearance and fat rubber you don’t have to take your foot off the gas…ever. The only reason you would need to exercise caution in this regard is to ensure that you don’t scratch the 20-inch alloy wheels. The ride quality is on the firmer side and that’s mostly down to the massive wheels and the need for stability especially if you are going on the road less taken. It’s easy to judge the edges of the car given that you are sitting high up but you do have a blind spot at the C-pillar which is generally not an issue due to sensors and a 360-degree camera package.
The steering is lifeless and feels disconnected but is light and manages to mask the weight of the car quite well. The turning radius is poor and you have to go with many turns to go from lock to lock. In terms of toys, in addition to the comprehensive off-road kit, you also get highly customizable driving modes altering the response of the throttle and brakes. For the first time, Mercedes has included launch control and it's very effective in taking your breath away that a vehicle so big and heavy can hit 0-100kmph so quickly.
Given its “Ground+1” layout, handling is not really in its forte and if you plan to go hard around a corner quickly then be ready to fight physics and understeer both at the same time. However, in a straight line, the car is surprisingly stable and with 850Nm you are never short of motivation to keep the pace constant.
Should you buy one?
Yes. If you can afford it then it’s the ultimate go-anywhere toy that you buy with your heart, massive bank balance and maybe just a little bit with ease of use in mind. It’s a special club where everything is customized to your tastes and then on top of that, you get a legendary badge with a 50-year-old legacy. On the totem pole of boxy off-roaders, this one has its face right on top and is one of the most powerful.
Having driven so many budget cars where the focus is on mileage, practicality and VFM, this one stands out as a complete contrast. It's extravagant, loud, impractical at the oddest of times but man, is it a hoot to drive. In the end, it reminded your favourite Auto Journalist from CarWale why he loves cars and why they put such a huge smile on his face every time.
Photography: Kapil Angane