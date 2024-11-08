2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 First Drive Review

How is the AMG G63 to drive?

Let us lay out the numbers for you before we get into the driving experience of the AMG G63. Sitting high upfront is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 577bhp and 850Nm. You also get a 48V mild-hybrid system providing stop-start and 15Kw boost when needed. You get launch control that can propel this behemoth from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds and then go on to hit a top speed of 220kmph. Power is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed AT and a 4MATIC 4WD system. This is the full deal in terms of a Mercedes off-roading kit with the likes of locking differentials, high-range and low-range functions, and axle detachment.

As you can tell, the G63 has no lack of things to make it feel powerful and all-conquering and that’s exactly what you get when you get behind the wheel. Thumb the starter and the V8 burbles to life and if you hit the gas idle, then the whole car shakes as one should if you have so much power underneath especially in a body-on-frame configuration.

On the go, it feels invincible, especially on bad roads where due to the high ground clearance and fat rubber you don’t have to take your foot off the gas…ever. The only reason you would need to exercise caution in this regard is to ensure that you don’t scratch the 20-inch alloy wheels. The ride quality is on the firmer side and that’s mostly down to the massive wheels and the need for stability especially if you are going on the road less taken. It’s easy to judge the edges of the car given that you are sitting high up but you do have a blind spot at the C-pillar which is generally not an issue due to sensors and a 360-degree camera package.

The steering is lifeless and feels disconnected but is light and manages to mask the weight of the car quite well. The turning radius is poor and you have to go with many turns to go from lock to lock. In terms of toys, in addition to the comprehensive off-road kit, you also get highly customizable driving modes altering the response of the throttle and brakes. For the first time, Mercedes has included launch control and it's very effective in taking your breath away that a vehicle so big and heavy can hit 0-100kmph so quickly.

Given its “Ground+1” layout, handling is not really in its forte and if you plan to go hard around a corner quickly then be ready to fight physics and understeer both at the same time. However, in a straight line, the car is surprisingly stable and with 850Nm you are never short of motivation to keep the pace constant.