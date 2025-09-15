Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Proper attention magnet
- Fully usable power
- Interior quality
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Cramped second row seating
- Low ground clearance
What is it?
Grab a coffee, you might want to sit down for this. Well, this is no ordinary car. AMGs come in all shapes and sizes, but this is a two-door coupe dressed in a loud Sun Yellow shade. What a day to be a motoring journalist. Meet the newest AMG in town, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. It arrives as the spiritual successor to not one, but two coupes—the C-Class and the E-Class.
There are cars you appreciate only from certain angles. This isn’t one of them. No matter where you look, the CLE 53 is a stunner. It’s gorgeously sculpted, with broad haunches and muscular shoulders. The nose wears that unmistakable Mercedes face: a wide grille with a bold three-pointed star, sharp LED DRLs tucked into angular headlamps, and a bumper with functional air vents that make it look like it’s ready to pounce.
From the side, things stay relatively clean until your eyes drift to the rear. The sloping roofline melts seamlessly into the boot, the frameless doors ooze elegance, a sharp crease runs across the quarter panel, and those gorgeous 20-inch black multispoke alloys seal the deal. The whole stance screams performance with style.
Mercedes offers the CLE 53 in several colours—Obsidian Black, Spectral Blue, Patagonia Red Metallic, and Alpine Grey. But trust me, Sun Yellow is the one to have. It makes the coupe pop in a way that’s impossible to ignore. During my time with it, more than 50 people stopped to check it out, and at least eight of them made it a point to tell me how much they loved it.
It was all okay until you caught a glimpse of the CLE 53 from the rear. Go on, tell me a better-looking car than this, I’ll wait. The rear profile had me hooked, and it’s going to take another seriously good-looking coupe to top this. The sleek tailgate-mounted black spoiler, the connected taillamps that flow perfectly with the curves, and that sporty quad-exhaust setup, everything comes together so well that you’ll find yourself stepping out of the car just to admire the rear, again and again.
Is the Cabin of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Any Good?
I’ll be honest, the interior of the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is exactly what you would expect from a Mercedes that costs north of a crore. It's worth saying that the fit and finish are top-notch, with barely anything to complain about. The seats are properly supportive, with electric adjustment and lumbar support dialling up the comfort. The dashboard itself is a piece of art—soft-touch materials with glossy patterns add just the right amount of flair. And then there’s the steering wheel, a three-spoke beauty with a premium finish. More on that later.
The CLE 53 is loaded with features you’ll actually use and appreciate. Things like an auto-dimming IRVM, dual-zone climate control, super-effective cooled and heated front seats, a crisp 360-degree camera, and even a quirky seatbelt feeder for the front passengers that saves you the awkward reach.
The only real letdown? Some of the plastic trim like on the seat belt feeder. It just doesn’t live up to the premium vibe of the rest of the cabin.
Mercedes absolutely nails ambient lighting though. The LEDs are bright, crisp, and endlessly customisable. But what really stands out is how the light projects onto surfaces, creating shadows and depth. It’s this clever play of light and texture that makes the cabin feel alive, especially at night.
Now, the second row. Safe to say, it’s exactly what you expect and nothing more. You get the basics: a large single-pane sunroof, rear AC vents, and seats cushioned well enough. But comfort levels? Average at best. Thigh support, headroom, legroom, none of it is worth bragging about.
And remember, this is strictly a four-seater. That point is driven home by the oddly placed cupholders moulded right into the middle seat section, splitting the two rear passengers apart.
Is the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Good to Drive?
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 doesn’t tiptoe into the spotlight; it kicks the door wide open. Under the bonnet sits a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine, paired with AMG’s nine-speed gearbox. With 450bhp and 560Nm at your disposal, it smashes the 0-100kmph sprint in about 4 seconds! Supercar territory for a coupe that can still do the everyday grind.
The engine is eager, responsive, and thanks to the clever twin-turbo setup with an electric auxiliary compressor, lag is almost non-existent. Tap the throttle, and the CLE 53 leaps forward with brutal urgency. It feels quick in any mode, with grip so strong from the AWD system that it makes every launch feel drama-free and confidence-inspiring. Keep your foot in, and it revs out viciously, reminding you this isn’t just a Mercedes — it’s an AMG with a wicked streak.
The engine grunt filtering inside the cabin is a cultured snarl, refined yet addictive. And while it may not be as loud as a V8 or V12, it sounds purposeful and rewarding, wanting you to push it harder up the rev range. And that’s maximum engagement when it comes to us petrolheads.
What makes the CLE 53 even more engaging is its ability to blend grip and agility. The fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system means it usually feels rear-driven, but when traction runs low, torque shuffles to the front seamlessly. Add in 2.5 degrees of rear-axle steering, and this coupe suddenly feels smaller than it looks. At low speeds, the rear wheels steer opposite to the fronts, making tight turns almost effortless. At high speeds, they steer in sync, giving you that long-wheelbase stability while attacking the corners.
Drive modes add to the theatre — Snow, Comfort, Individual, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Track — each transforming the car’s personality. In Comfort, it’s surprisingly civilised. Switch to Sport+ or Race, and it stiffens up, sharpens throttle response, and suddenly the coupe feels like it’s begging you to push harder.
The steering is one of the highlights here: chunky to hold, rich in feel, and impressively accurate. It weighs up beautifully with speed, and you can tweak it to your liking through the drive modes. You can even fine-tune it with drive modes.
The only buzzkill? Those touch-capacitive steering buttons, which feel more like fiddling with a phone than proper tactile controls. On the flip side, the circular toggles for drive modes are a win, adding a mechanical feel back into the mix.
Brakes are rock solid, hauling the CLE 53 down from speed with zero drama, while the suspension adapts with each mode. Soft enough for a relaxed cruise, stiff enough to flatten corners, though ride quality does lean firm.
The 20-inch wheels add sharpness but also send some jitters into the cabin. Still, body roll is well contained, and confidence grows the harder you push. Cornering confidence is high, body roll is minimal, and when you flick it into Sport or Race, the car hunkers down beautifully, encouraging you to carry more speed through bends.
Call it a cultured hooligan if you like, because that is exactly what the CLE 53 feels like. Quick, precise, and composed, it hits that sweet spot with just the right amount of attitude to keep a grin plastered on your face. It is not trying to be the loudest or the most unhinged AMG out there, but rather the one that makes even a boring weekday commute feel special while still lighting up your weekends with a proper dose of AMG performance.
Should You Buy the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53?
Yes, look at it as a halo product, but one that deserves genuine appreciation for its design, performance, and handling. Sure, Rs. 1.35 crore is a big number, but this is also more car than you would expect. You get a proper three litre six cylinder engine with hybrid assistance, no downsizing nonsense in the name of efficiency, and a quad exhaust setup that can get loud at the press of a button.
And if you are one of those ultra rich brats with access to a weekly track session, then congratulations, you have just found your weekend toy. Trust me, your Saturdays are going to be way better than most.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi