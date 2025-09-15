Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 First Drive Review

What is it?

Grab a coffee, you might want to sit down for this. Well, this is no ordinary car. AMGs come in all shapes and sizes, but this is a two-door coupe dressed in a loud Sun Yellow shade. What a day to be a motoring journalist. Meet the newest AMG in town, the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. It arrives as the spiritual successor to not one, but two coupes—the C-Class and the E-Class.

There are cars you appreciate only from certain angles. This isn’t one of them. No matter where you look, the CLE 53 is a stunner. It’s gorgeously sculpted, with broad haunches and muscular shoulders. The nose wears that unmistakable Mercedes face: a wide grille with a bold three-pointed star, sharp LED DRLs tucked into angular headlamps, and a bumper with functional air vents that make it look like it’s ready to pounce.

From the side, things stay relatively clean until your eyes drift to the rear. The sloping roofline melts seamlessly into the boot, the frameless doors ooze elegance, a sharp crease runs across the quarter panel, and those gorgeous 20-inch black multispoke alloys seal the deal. The whole stance screams performance with style.

Mercedes offers the CLE 53 in several colours—Obsidian Black, Spectral Blue, Patagonia Red Metallic, and Alpine Grey. But trust me, Sun Yellow is the one to have. It makes the coupe pop in a way that’s impossible to ignore. During my time with it, more than 50 people stopped to check it out, and at least eight of them made it a point to tell me how much they loved it.

It was all okay until you caught a glimpse of the CLE 53 from the rear. Go on, tell me a better-looking car than this, I’ll wait. The rear profile had me hooked, and it’s going to take another seriously good-looking coupe to top this. The sleek tailgate-mounted black spoiler, the connected taillamps that flow perfectly with the curves, and that sporty quad-exhaust setup, everything comes together so well that you’ll find yourself stepping out of the car just to admire the rear, again and again.