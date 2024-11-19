Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance 4Matic+ First Edition First Drive Review

The new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance 4Matic+ derives power from the world’s most powerful four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which is paired with an electric motor in tow. Taking its learnings from the F1 vertical, the 6.1kWh battery pack not only provides an additional boost of power but also allows an electric-only range of 13km. The combined output of the electric motor, along with the 2.0-litre, four-pot petrol engine, stands at 670bhp and 1,020Nm. Married to a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels via the 4Matic+ system, the car is claimed to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds.

A part of the tech wizardry lies with the new electric motor built in-house that sits in the boot, which gets an independent two-speed transmission. Then, there is an electric motor inside the turbocharger too, which spools up the turbine before the exhaust flow begins, thus reducing the boost threshold. This also makes turbo lag a thing of the past. Enough of the paper talk and technicalities now, let’s get to the driving bit, shall we?

Unlike its predecessor, which featured the hairy-chested V8 rumbling to life, the new C63 quietly comes on and you might not even realise it. The electric motor allowed for a silent run until we exited the pit lane onto the track at Buddh International Circuit (BIC). A heavy foot later, the petrol mill came to life, and we were off to hit every possible corner and speed in the limited time we had. The boost function was enabled via the touchscreen, with the pre-fed map of BIC informing me of all power being available to put down as the ‘Boost’ lights flickered on the instrument cluster and the HUD. Full whack down, the occupants are pushed back into their seats as the car blinks past triple-digit speeds. The brakes also show their stupendous power, bringing the sporty sedan to a halt at the toss of a dime. If you prefer frequent track days though, the optional carbon-ceramic brakes should be a given. Corner after corner, the boost function brings you up to speed like there’s no tomorrow, and it had the child in me grinning from ear to ear, coincidentally right after Children’s Day.

Courtesy of the small electric motor sitting inside the large turbo, there is no turbo lag at all. The way the power is put down is almost EV-like, with all the torque and power available the instant you mash the throttle. This is also where the two-speed gearbox paired with the ‘traditional’ electric motor comes into use, wherein it supplies the boost even after 140kmph, which is where power from this source is usually known to taper off. The suspension is certainly stiff, yet feels right at home on the track. Apart from the movement between high speeds and the brakes being tested, there was no movement and not an ounce of body roll even remotely in sight.

Getting to the starting line meant we could take an attempt at the launch control function, and even with two people on board (including me on the healthier side), we managed to pull up to 100kmph in just 3.47 seconds. Not bad for a first attempt I’d figure. Yes, the car was in Race mode all the time, but it would be downright silly not to use it at the track, right? The steering feels precise too, and the turn-ins are quite quicker, courtesy of the rear wheel steering. As a beginner, you would need about 10 laps before you start pushing the car to its limits.

At the end of the day, the new C63 is very forgiving. And with all its new telemetry, gadgets, and new technologies, it made even a newbie like me feel as if I’ve had a fair share of experience on the track, even though it was my very first one. If I had to nitpick though, it does miss out on the whole drama of a V8 engine, be it the start-up, the burbles all along, or even the pops and bangs with the aggressive downshifts. What you do find in this car though now are a total of eight drive modes, and changing to the Comfort setup certainly gave a daily driver vibe, be it the suspension, steering, or even the exhaust note.