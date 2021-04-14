Maruti Suzuki XL6: Pros and Cons Review

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is sold only as a petrol manual or AT model, through the brand’s Nexa chain of dealerships, and not the Arena outlets that retail the Ertiga . The carmaker wanted to position the XL6 a notch above the Ertiga, and sell it as a premium six-seater. We tell you if they have managed to do that well, while also speaking of its advantages and disadvantages.

Positives

1. Crossover styling

The XL6 gets a revised fascia to make it look different than the Ertiga even though both are essentially the same car. Enhancements like the side cladding, wheel arches, black wheels, roof rails, revised rear bumper, etc. make it look butch as compared to the Ertiga. So, as against the sibling’s MPV styling, the XL6's crossover styling is a welcome change from the otherwise common sightings of the Ertigas. Other distinguishing factors include new colour options like this Nexa blue, magma grey, brave khaki, auburn red, artic white, and premium silver, to make it stand out.

2. A step-up in elegance

A new face with neatly integrated quad-LED reflector headlamps, LED fog lamps, and LED light guides is a step up from the usual lighting set-up on the Ertiga. Even inside, black leather seats and the faux wooden trim doesn't look half as bad as well. In fact, they are a bit superior in feel to the Ertiga. Then, there are the other extra useful features like cruise control and colour MID for the instrument cluster. Also, the XL6's black interiors are relatively easier to maintain than the beige ones of the Ertiga. All of these changes do make the XL6 feel like a more premium alternative to its cheaper sibling the standard Ertiga, which is used extensively in the fleet market.

3. Lives up to its name

The XL6 lives up to its name for being a spacious (XL) car for six occupants. Like the Ertiga, there's sufficient enough space inside, but due to the captain seats with armrests, it feels better than the conventional bench-type arrangement. The two individual seats in the second row can be adjusted independently thanks to the separate adjustment controls.

And this is possible with a single-lever to slide and recline a seat. This helps in adjusting the seats and making leg space for the one's in the third row as well. And, it's not just space, but the comfort quotient is also a little more especially for the second-row passengers.

4. Automatic convenience

Buyers who are ready to pay a premium also usually want the hassle-free operation of an automatic transmission. Thankfully, the XL6's 1.5-litre K15 series petrol engine comes mated to an optional automatic gearbox. Despite being quite an old-tech, this four-speed torque converter is quite useful, practical and is integrated well with the petrol mill. It's not got the sharpest of responses so one will have to floor the gas pedal for the transmission to shift down a gear or two. But that's only when you have to quickly overtake, otherwise, it works well with moderate throttle inputs.

You additionally have a 2/L mode to hold on to the gear shifts, and even an overdrive off button. Otherwise, part-throttle inputs work well to be able to cruise comfortably. You can do 100kmph at 2,500rpm in the highest gear. All-in-all, be it for the urban city use or highway, this AT trim does its job well of providing the convenience of a two-pedal set-up.

5. Spot-on pricing and hassle-free ownership

Car buyers looking for a petrol three-row AT car in the Rs 10-15 lakh range in our market, really don't have a choice other than the Ertiga or XL6. And then, the Maruti badge automatically brings in customers to the respective showrooms. And reasonably so, as Maruti Suzuki has over the years built a high reputation for good service and spares availability. Even the XL6 shares so many parts with the Ertiga, so availability of spares might not be a problem knowing the sheer volumes of Ertigas that the carmaker anyway sells.

Negatives

1. Missing features

Though the XL6 is slotted a position higher up than the Ertiga and does bring some more features to the table, it's not a big jump. The XL6 still doesn't get backlit power window switches, its IVRM doesn't get an auto-dimming feature, and it’s not really a car packed with modern-day features. Even for that matter, I would have appreciated it if the SUVish add-ons and enhancements served some purpose like protection apart from just adding to the aesthetics. All of these small things shouldn't even have been an oversight especially considering this is a flagship Nexa product.

2. Absence of a diesel option

Mostly any cars accommodating more than 4-5 occupants are considered as people movers. With the load increasing, fuel efficiency becomes a concern and such vehicles are usually associated with torquey diesel engines. Maruti Suzuki currently isn't offering any diesel engine, but the XL6 never came with a diesel mill. So, even if you intend to buy a used XL6, you can't have it as an oil-burner.

Conclusion

Don't look at the XL6 as a big technological breakthrough, but consider it to be a good old wine in a new bottle. It's not too big for a city-dweller, yet you'll like the space inside. Then, don't expect a thrilling performance and you'll be more than satisfied. After all, it's easy to drive, liveable and will ferry you around in good comfort along with five other passengers. Lastly, it does build upon the positives of the Ertiga and, in fact, does give a sense of exclusivity over it.

Pictures by Kapil Angane