Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Interior dimensions compared

Recently, we brought an exclusive comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon about their interior dimensions. However, the introduction of the Hyundai Venue has stirred-up the competition in the compact SUV segment. And so, we bring you another such comparison between the segment stalwarts – Vitara Brezza and the Venue . Let’s find out which one offers better interior space.

Cabin Space - Front

Both the SUVs feature an ergonomic and spacious cabin, but both have a few aces up their sleeve. Where the Vitara Brezza’s 790mm legroom is 30mm less than the Hyundai Venue, it offers more headroom and shoulder room at 1000mm and 1390mm respectively. However, the Venue offers comfortable seats with a backrest height of 610mm.

Front Row Maruti Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Legroom(Max/min) 790/560mm 820/620mm Headroom 1000mm 940mm Shoulder room 1390mm 1250mm Backrest height 560mm 610mm

Cabin Space - Rear

When it comes to space at the rear, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is simply better than the Hyundai Venue. It gets more legroom, headroom and shoulder room. That said, the Venue betters the Vitara Brezza with is more supportive and comfortable rear seats.

Second Row Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Legroom(Max/min) 900/660mm 830/600mm Ideal legroom 700mm 650mm Headroom 970mm 970mm Shoulder room 1340mm 1220mm Seat base length 470mm 510mm Backrest height 560mm 660mm

Boot Space Capacity

When it comes to luggage capacity, the Hyundai Venue is the clear winner here with a boot space of 358 litres, as against 324 litres in the Vitara Brezza. The Venue’s boot is wider, deeper and taller than the Vitara Brezza. As a consolation, though, the Vitara Brezza has lower loading lip, which helps stowing away cargo items with ease.

Boot Space Maruti Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Length/Width/Height 700/1020/480mm 720/1070/570mm Boot space capacity 328 litres 350 litres Loading Lip Height 730mm 810mm

Conclusion

So, as far as interior space is concerned, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has a slight edge over the Hyundai Venue. But, in terms of boot space capacity, the Venue trumps the Brezza with more cargo capacity.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi