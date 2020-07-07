CarWale
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Interior dimensions compared

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    84,021 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Front view

    Introduction

    Recently, we brought an exclusive comparison between the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon about their interior dimensions. However, the introduction of the Hyundai Venue has stirred-up the competition in the compact SUV segment. And so, we bring you another such comparison between the segment stalwarts – Vitara Brezza and the Venue. Let’s find out which one offers better interior space.

    Cabin Space - Front

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Front Row Seats

    Both the SUVs feature an ergonomic and spacious cabin, but both have a few aces up their sleeve. Where the Vitara Brezza’s 790mm legroom is 30mm less than the Hyundai Venue, it offers more headroom and shoulder room at 1000mm and 1390mm respectively. However, the Venue offers comfortable seats with a backrest height of 610mm.

    Front RowMaruti Vitara BrezzaHyundai Venue
    Legroom(Max/min)790/560mm820/620mm
    Headroom1000mm940mm
    Shoulder room1390mm1250mm
    Backrest height560mm610mm

    Cabin Space - Rear

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Second Row Seats

    When it comes to space at the rear, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is simply better than the Hyundai Venue. It gets more legroom, headroom and shoulder room. That said, the Venue betters the Vitara Brezza with is more supportive and comfortable rear seats.

    Second RowMaruti Suzuki BrezzaHyundai Venue
    Legroom(Max/min)900/660mm830/600mm
    Ideal legroom700mm650mm
    Headroom970mm970mm
    Shoulder room1340mm1220mm
    Seat base length470mm510mm
    Backrest height560mm660mm

    Boot Space Capacity

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Bootspace

    When it comes to luggage capacity, the Hyundai Venue is the clear winner here with a boot space of 358 litres, as against 324 litres in the Vitara Brezza. The Venue’s boot is wider, deeper and taller than the Vitara Brezza. As a consolation, though, the Vitara Brezza has lower loading lip, which helps stowing away cargo items with ease.

    Boot SpaceMaruti Vitara BrezzaHyundai Venue
    Length/Width/Height700/1020/480mm720/1070/570mm
    Boot space capacity328 litres350 litres
    Loading Lip Height730mm810mm

    Conclusion

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Right Front Three Quarter

    So, as far as interior space is concerned, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has a slight edge over the Hyundai Venue. But, in terms of boot space capacity, the Venue trumps the Brezza with more cargo capacity.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

